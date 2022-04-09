OCEAN — Navaya Zales is on pace to put together the best year ever by a county runner.
Three months after capturing a cross country state championship, the Croatan senior earned 1,000-meter and 1,600-meter indoor track and field state titles and was named the Most Outstanding Performer while bringing home the Sportsmanship Award.
Zales, who transferred to Croatan from California midway through her junior year, scored 30 of her team’s 72.5 points as the girls won their first track and field state championship in school history.
She competed in four races, taking second in the 3,200 meters and was part of the 1,600-meter relay team that took second.
The day began with not only a gold medal, but a 3A state meet record with a time of 4 minutes, 59.99 seconds in the 1,600. T.C. Roberson’s Elise Wright held the previous mark of 5:00.71 in 2018.
Next in her busy day at the 3A state meet came the 1,000 meters. She took that event by nearly six seconds, winning in 3:05.77.
Zales had beaten Caroline Murrell by nearly two seconds with her meet record in the 1,600, but the Northwood senior repaid the favor in the 3,200, setting a meet record with a time of 10:46.99 to finish ahead of Zales in 11:00.15.
Zales wasn’t too far from a third gold medal in the 1,600-meter relay with West Carteret edging Croatan by less than seven-tenths of a second, 4:15.25 to 4:15.90.
The day continued what has been a magical senior season thus far.
In the fall, she became the first Croatan cross country runner to win a state title, taking the 3A meet in 18:12 and joining West’s Emme Fisher in 2016 and Blake Dodge in 2011 as the only county runners to capture a cross country state crown.
