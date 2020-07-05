There are some feelings that cannot be denied.
I’m not a car guy, nor am I a car-racing guy, but I took a trip to the Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway for some Saturday night, short-track racing June 27, and it was exhilarating.
It helped that 14-year-old Carsyn Gillikin of Newport won the Jr. Mini Cup race. I did a story on Gillikin and her two cousins, 10-year-old Mylah Provost and 12-year-old Summer Sullivan, premiering this summer season, and I was fascinated by the idea of kids getting behind the wheel of a miniature racecar before they are old enough to get a learner’s permit.
When I showed up to the track, I was trying to take it all in when the first race was already starting. It was just four cars, all driven by racers under the age of 16. Gillikin pulled off an awesome pass to capture the win, which was pretty cool for a first-time driver.
Then, the Legends cars started up, and I heard the high-pitched drone of 17 engines screaming around the facility. I’ve been to my share of college and professional sports events, and the noise of those engines rivaled most of those experiences.
I climbed the walkway over the track, and after a few intrepid glances over the railing, ventured out over the passing cars. I felt the vibration of the engines underneath me and smelled the burning rubber and tarmac as I snapped photos and took video of the spectacle.
When I explored the pit area and went into the MoonShiner’z Café to cool off and look for Gillikin for an interview. I found her and the rest of the Jr. Mini Cup competitors, all sipping Cokes together and laughing. There was no hard feelings, only the shared camaraderie of kids lucky enough to race cars.
My first thought was, I wanted to return another night without the camera and with my 6-year-old in tow. He would love to see the cars, and the facility itself is really family-friendly, with plenty of concessions offering different food and earphones for when the noise of the engines gets too loud.
Due to social distancing precautions, fans were encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and spread out along the fence, resembling venues for baseball games that I would normally be covering this time of year. Trucks and campers were backed up to the fence along the back end of the facility, which I think would be really cool. It would be easy to tailgate and enjoy the racing with a little extra space for kids.
As a parent of two children, my options for family-friendly activities this summer are severely limited. We can go camping, but there’s no theme parks, no Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh, no aquarium, no Marlins games.
The ability to go to a small facility with other people where social distancing is encouraged and experience a sensory feast is gold right now. I’m sad I didn’t know that much about the track before now – I’ve missed out on some great Saturday nights – but I’ll make up for that soon, I think. You should too.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.