OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team improved to 3-1 on Wednesday with an 8-4 win over New Bern.
The Cougars’ win followed an 18-6 victory over White Oak on Monday and a 17-6 loss to First Flight on Feb. 6.
Lauren Hayden bagged the hat trick against New Bern (2-2) with three goals. Kate Wilson scored twice, while Emma Dominy tallied two goals and an assist. Goalie Devan Maready had 11 saves in the net.
It was Kate Wilson who led the offense against White Oak (0-4), scoring seven goals to bring her season total to 16. Reagan Kemppainen scored three and added four assists, while Ella Campbell, Erica Jungman and Hayden each finished with two goals and an assist. Maready had six saves in the match.
Wilson scored three goals in the loss to First Flight (4-0), which has been galvanized by the traumatic injury to junior Tatum Love. The Nighthawks’ leading scorers in the match were Neely Morris with seven and two assists and Liz Clagett with five and two assists.
Croatan will travel to D.H. Conley (0-4) on Monday.
