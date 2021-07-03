OCEAN — Croatan High School graduate Nathan Watson finished his boys golf career as a part of three league champions.
Croatan won with ease over Dixon this season, taking the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference crown by 32 shots in the championship match. The team scored 366 to the Bulldogs’ 398. Lejeune finished third with 410, followed by East Carteret with 438 and Southwest Onslow with 444.
The Cougars ended up winning all three Coastal 8 titles – last spring’s season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic – and never lost a single match in league play.
Croatan had five golfers in the top nine with Watson leading the way as the runner-up, scoring an 86.
Dixon’s Jacob Rose was named the Coastal 8 Player of the Year after shooting an 80 in the title match.
Watson was the league Player of the Year in 2019 and didn’t get the chance to repeat last season.
Croatan took the top three spots in the individual standings that season and four of the top five.
Watson edged teammate Casey Gibson with a 530 score in six matches. Gibson put up a 535. William Rueh was third with a 562.
Watson shot an 82 to tie for 13th at the 2A east regional this season. Croatan took third, shooting a 341 to finish behind Beddingfield with 308 and Midway with 319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.