MOREHEAD CITY — Two Patriots put bat to ball in a big way Tuesday in the 9-4 win over Swansboro.
Ryland Howell hit a homer, a triple and a double with four RBIs and a run, while Josh Mason hit a dinger and a double for two RBIs and two runs to help the West Carteret baseball team stay perfect in the 3A Coastal Conference at 5-0.
The Patriots (10-5 overall) look poised to win a sixth straight league title with a two-game lead over the rest of the conference and an average seven-run difference in its five games.
Swansboro fell to 7-11 overall with the loss and is tied with Dixon for second place in the conference at 3-2.
The Patriots outhit the Pirates 9-4 and got solid pitching from starter Jackson Sproul and reliever C.W. Bayer.
Sproul pitched three innings, striking out four and walking two with one hit and no earned runs allowed. Bayer also didn’t give up an earned run in four innings, tallying six strikeouts and one walk with three hits allowed.
Landon Millis, Landon Gray, Cameron Pavy and Sproul had a hit apiece. Millis scored two runs and drove in another as well.
Swansboro’s lead hitter was Patrick Hollifield who hit 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run. Zach Reil hit a double and pitched one inning with three hits and three earned runs allowed.
Reil’s short stint as reliever came after the Pirates pulled starter Ryan Brinkley who pitched 4 2/3 innings and finished with six strikeouts and five walks with seven hits and six earned runs allowed.
West will host White Oak (1-5) on Thursday and then host Richlands (1-4) on Tuesday before pausing from its league schedule for a nonconference game at home against South Central (11-7 overall) on Wednesday.
The Falcons are the No. 7 ranked team in the 3A east. West is ranked No. 10.
Swansboro will host Dixon on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro....................001 300 0 - 4 4 2
West Carteret................013 203 x - 9 9 4
WP – Bayer
LP – Brinkley
Swansboro leading hitters: Hollifield 2-3, RBI, run; Reil 1-3 (2B), run; Brinkley 1-2.
West Carteret leading hitters: Howell 3-4 (HR, 3B, 2B), 4 RBIs, run; Mason 2-4 (HR, 2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Gray 1-3; Millis 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Pavy 1-3, run; Sproul 1-2, RBI.
