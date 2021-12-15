WASHINGTON — Croatan swim teams cruised to victories Saturday in a five-team meet at Washington.
The boys won by 73 points, taking their competition with 138 points to distance themselves from Swansboro with 65. Washington took third with 34, followed by Northside-Jacksonville with 20 and Southside 18.
The girls captured their meet by 51 points, racking up 127 to Swansboro’s 76. Washington placed third with 32, followed by Northside with 16 and Southside 14.
Ryan Simcic and Nathan Michalowicz each collected four victories in the boys meet.
Simcic claimed the 50-yard freestyle in 22.91 seconds and placed first in the 100 butterfly in 55.83.
He joined Harrison Milano, Paul Padgett and Michalowicz to hit the wall in 1:49.02 in the 200 medley relay and teamed up with Matej Roth, Rylan Feimster and Paul Padgett in the 400 freestyle relay to clock in at 3:38.55.
Michalowicz won the 100 freestyle in 51.48 and swam away from the pack in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.02.
He also joined Milano, Roth and Feimster in the 200 freestyle relay to take the race in 1:38.
Padgett took the 200 freestyle in 2:03.45, and Feimster proved victorious in the 200 medley in 2:28.96.
Aiden Pesko added the other victory with a time of 5:35.54 in the 500 freestyle.
Padgett took second in the 100 butterfly in 58.51.
Gavin Pesko registered a pair of runner-up finishes, clocking in at 2:29.44 in the 200 medley and timing in at 6:02.51 in the 500 freestyle.
Milano rounded out his day with a couple of third-place standings, touching the wall in 24.64 in the 50 freestyle and stopping the watch in 1:12.78 in the 100 breaststroke.
Roth also added a pair of third-place finishes with a 57.05 time in the 100 freestyle and a 2:15.83 stoppage in the 200 freestyle.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Brodrick Weihrauch, Ryan Ferguson, Riley Fahy and Ryan Michalowicz grabbed second in 4:41.9.
Ryan Michalowicz placed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.62.
Aiden Pesko, Gavin Pesko, Croft McLean and Luke Kahrimanovic took third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.46.
Grace Meyer and Mackenzie Sampson each secured three triumphs in the girls meet.
Meyer registered a 27.83 in the 50 freestyle and put up a 1:04.02 in the 100 freestyle.
She teamed with Maeve Burns, Josie Klaumann, Sylar Brown in the 200 freestyle relay to win in 2:00.03.
Sampson brought home the 100 butterfly in 1:28.29 and swam to a 2:54.48 in the 200 medley to get the victory.
She joined Clara Payne, Klaumann and Brown in the 200 medley relay to win in 2:27.04.
Burns contributed to the other individual triumph with a 6:46.68 time in the 500 freestyle.
Burns took the runner-up spot in the 200 freestyle in 2:34.79, followed by Brown in 2:50.09.
Brown placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.20, followed by Claire Nickson in 1:20.51.
Nikson was also second in the 100 butterfly in 1:39.61.
Klaumann finished as the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke in 1:34.43.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Emma Kimzey, Kaili Andre, Emily Wyatt and Payne placed second in 2:18.46.
Andre took third in the 100 freestyle in 1:17.88, and Payne placed third in the 50 freestyle in 32.02.
Andre joined Emma Kimzey, Bethany Kimzey and Zenash Acevedo to give the 400 freestyle relay team a second-place finish in 5:25.62.
Bethany Kimzey claimed third in the 500 freestyle in 8:23.65.
Abigail Kimzey, Savannah Stouffer, Chanyn Strickland and Alara Pugh placed third in the 400 freestyle relay in 5:52.84.
