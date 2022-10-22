SWANSBORO — The West Carteret football team needed two wins on Friday, and it got just that.
The Patriots needed to beat Swansboro. They did that handily, winning 39-20 on the road despite missing a number of players to injury and sickness. But it also needed Richlands to defeat White Oak for a shot at competing for a 3A Coastal Conference co-championship.
Richlands won 25-8, setting up a crucial matchup with Croatan for West next week. The Patriots go into that game 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference. Croatan (4-5) will be coming off a 45-20 win over Dixon with a 2-2 league record.
“It’s a big game regardless,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “We could both be 0-9, and it would still be a huge game. But now you have a county championship and a conference championship at stake, on top of the rivalry game that is playing Croatan. I couldn’t be more excited. It’s a second chance for us, one we didn’t think we were going to get.”
West captured last year’s Coastal crown for its first league title since 1964. It also beat Croatan 34-14 for its first county championship since 2017.
The Patriots will go into next week’s game against the Cougars fresh off one of the best offensive performances of the season. Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Hewitt tossed four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth in the second. He finished the night 19-of-30 with three scoring passes to Justice Dade’El and two to Adam Cummings.
Dade’El and Cummings were both electric all night. Dade’El hauled in six catches for 130 yards, while Cummings caught eight passes for 125. The pair have combined for 999 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
“They played extremely well,” Barrow said. “The chemistry is really starting to come together. Everything was clicking tonight.”
More importantly, the Patriots played a clean game, with no interceptions thrown and no fumbles on offense. The only turnover came on special teams when Swansboro kicked an onside attempt and the ball squirted free of a Patriot recovery.
That was only the second time this season the team committed no turnovers on offense. It also played a clean game in a 49-3 loss to Jacksonville on Sept. 9, but the offense only ran up 99 total yards in that game. The unit totaled 377 versus the Pirates.
“Since the White Oak game, we have gotten so much better with that,” Barrow said. “It’s a focus thing. There are a lot of things to focus on in a game, but the most important thing is protecting the football.”
Dade’El’s first touchdown catch came after an 80-yard drive to give his team a 19-0 lead after kicker Evan Jones nailed the point-after attempt.
Keegan Callahan anchored the run game with 66 yards on six carries. The senior also scored on a 3-yard run at the end of the first half. The offense’s 108 rushing yards are the second-most this season, following 125 yards in a 56-20 win over Dixon on Oct. 3.
The Patriots came into the game with a confident defense after holding Richlands to two points the week before. It rode that momentum by holding the Pirates scoreless on their first three possessions.
In fact, the home team only went for eight yards on 10 plays over those first three drives. The first ended in a fumble, the second in a punt and the third on a turnover on downs.
The Bucs weren’t totally inept all game, however. They scored three touchdowns on as many big plays, including touchdown passes of 23 and 64 yards from Amare Caines to Tayshawn Thompkins and a 70-yard run from Hyuga Doreus.
“They have some explosive players, so they hit some big plays,” said Barrow. “It’s a completely different team than it was two weeks ago, and they’re trying to put something together on the fly. I thought we did pretty well on defense, but they had a good gameplan for having such limited practice time to get it done.”
Swansboro is, indeed, a different team than it was two weeks ago. Starting quarterback Ryan Brinkley and receiver Hunter Johnson, who started the year at signal-caller, are both out indefinitely after a disciplinary issue two weeks ago.
“From the outside, nobody knows what this team has been through the last week and a half,” Swansboro coach Shea Townsend said. “We’ve had to throw kids in positions they’ve never been in before. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they gave tonight.”
Townsend recognized Caines, who had never played signal-caller before this week, for stepping in and providing the offense with a much-needed spark.
“Our quarterback threw two touchdowns, and he’s never thrown a football in a game before in his life,” Townsend said. “That was pretty special. The players we had, they battled. I’ll take kids that want to do things the right way and go to battle every day with them.”
The Pirates were also missing receiver and last week’s quarterback Demani Martinez to a leg injury. The team only started one offensive lineman with varsity experience this season.
The Patriots also had a number of absent starters in the game, namely receivers and cornerbacks Sean Cartwright and Nehemiah Hester, right tackle Brock Askey, defensive end Xavier Jones, defensive back Lamar Teel and kicker Jonah Lind.
As well as his team performed, if there was one aspect Barrow would have liked to see improved, it would be its penalties. On one third-quarter drive, the Patriots were called for three fouls, including a facemask penalty, an offsides call and an unsportsmanlike penalty.
“We had three unsportsmanlike penalties,” Barrow said. “You can live with a facemask when a guy comes in aggressive and his hand slips. You can’t excuse stuff that doesn’t happen in the game, so we’re going to focus on that big time on Monday.”
Here are results of the game:
W. Carteret……............12 21 0 6 - 39
Swansboro.………...........0 7 6 7 - 20
W. Carteret Swansboro
19 First Downs 17
16-108 Rushes-yards 35-152
19-30-0 Passing 4-7-0
269 Passing yards 95
377 Total yards 247
1-1 Fumbles-lost 1-1
2-30.5 Punts 2-33
7-55 Penalties-yards 6-44
Scoring Summary
WC – Cummings 25 pass from Hewitt (Run failed), 9:11, 1st.
WC – Cummings 22 pass from Hewitt (Pass failed), 3:14, 1st.
WC – Dade’El 31 pass from Hewitt (E. Jones kick), 11:12, 2nd.
S – Thompkins 64 pass from Caines (Doreus kick), 10:47, 2nd.
WC – Dade’El 50 pass from Hewitt (E. Jones kick), 5:57, 2nd.
WC – Callahan 3 run (E. Jones kick), 0:12, 2nd.
S – Doreus 70 run (Kick failed), 10:50, 3rd.
WC – Dade’El 24 pass from Hewitt (Kick failed), 7:18, 4th.
S – Thompkins 23 pass from Caines (Doreus kick), 3:29, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Callahan 6-66, Garner 5-23, Newman 2-7, Hewitt 1-6, Miranda 2-6; Swansboro – Doreus 13-96, Caines 11-32, Hutchinson 6-26, Berry 1-4, Kelly 3-2, Thompkins 1-(-)8.
PASSING: West Carteret – Hewitt 19-30-0-269; Swansboro – Caines 4-7-0-95.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Dade’El 6-130, Cummings 8-125, Mann 2-18, Garner 2-4, Callahan 1-4; Swansboro – Thompkins 3-91, Lees 1-4.
