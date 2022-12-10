MOREHEAD CITY — It looked like anybody’s game midway through the third quarter Friday night in the East Carteret and West Carteret boys basketball game.
The Patriots held a two-point lead but finished the frame on a 14-6 run to take a 10-point lead and then scored 13 of the first 16 points of the fourth quarter to run away with an 83-65 win.
“We shoot the ball well,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “This is probably one of the better shooting teams that I’ve been around. We knocked down some shots.”
The Morehead City squad is now 9-1 in its last 10 matchups with its county rival from across the bridges.
East was playing its third game of the week and second in as many nights, while West hadn’t played in seven days.
The Patriots hit double figures in three-pointers for this first time this year to win their fourth straight game and move to 5-1 on the season. They connected on 13 from beyond the arc, hitting three apiece in the first, second and fourth quarters, and four in the third.
West made three treys during a 12-1 run in the latter half of the third quarter after East had cut the deficit it to 46-44.
“We got a little tired and they started hitting the three-ball, and it stretched it out for them,” East coach Daniel Griffee said after watching his team’s four-game win streak come to an end, dropping the squad’s record to 6-2.
Griffee spent portions of the game arguing with the referees in a game he felt was poorly officiated.
“We can’t afford to have two foul calls when we block the shots straight up,” he said. “That’s four points. And then they give them a three-pointer on a catch, turn and shoot with four tenths of a second left in the half when you can’t get off a shot like that in that time, so that is seven points. I thought they missed two travel calls and they hit threes on those plays, and there is another six points, so that is 13 points with officiating playing a role.”
Adam Cummings and Davis Starling each connected on three three-pointers for West. Starling scored his first points of the season and set a career-high with six points.
“He is one of the most unselfish guys on the court,” Mansfield said. “Most guys, you’re trying to get them not be selfish. Davis is one of those guys you’re trying for him to be selfish. He was tonight, and it paid off. He makes us better. People underestimate him because of his size.”
Cason Collins hit two threes in the third quarter and led West with 16 points. He scored seven points in a second quarter that saw his team outscore the visitors 22-17.
Five players scored in double figures for the Patriots for the third time this season – it also happened in the first matchup with East that resulted in a 90-65 win. Jaxon Whitaker went for 15 points, including seven in the third quarter. Worth Stack scored eight of his 13 in the first half. Cummings put up 12, and Jaylen Hewitt had 10.
Xavier Jones nearly joined the quintet of double-figure scorers with seven.
“We really have seven starters,” Mansfield said. “Seven different guys have started games this season. You don’t get that lucky, to have that kind of depth. It doesn’t come around that often, but it is a blessing and a curse, to have so much talent. It’s hard to keep everybody happy.”
West’s balanced scoring was even more impressive considering it was missing starting point guard Dylan McBride. The senior leads the team in scoring at 14.6. He was nursing a lingering wrist injury suffered early in the season.
“He’s just kept playing,” Mansfield said. “He’s a workaholic and not letting it heal, shooting all the time, practicing every day. He made a mature decision and said he didn’t think he needed to practice yesterday or play today.”
The Mariners were again led by their big three.
Shamel Baker scored 13 of his game-high 22 in the second half. Charles Matheka had 11 in the first half on his way to 18. Jacob Nelson scored nine in a first quarter that saw his team lead by as many as eight early on. He finished with 17.
East will host West Craven (1-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 28. West will welcome Kinston (4-1) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret....................... 16 17 17 15 - 65
West Carteret...................... 18 22 20 23 - 83
EAST CARTERET (65) – Baker 22, Matheka 18, J. Nelson 17, Spickett 2, Long 2, Doans 2, Brice 2.
WEST CARTERET (83) – Collins 16, Whitaker 15, Stack 13, Cummings 12, Hewitt 10, X. Jones 7, Starling 6, Hester 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.