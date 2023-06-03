MOREHEAD CITY — The optimism was nearly palpable at West Carteret’s spring football practices.
Fresh off back-to-back 3A Coastal Conference championships – the program’s first since 1964 – the talented Patriots appeared in fine form during May workouts.
“We looked better than I anticipated,” Daniel Barrow said as he enters his ninth season as coach. “I thought we looked pretty sharp, honestly. Experience makes a difference.”
An average of 50 were on hand for eight May practices with players wearing helmets, shoulder pads and shorts in limited-contact workouts.
Four key pieces put a pep in coaches’ steps during those practices.
Jaylen Hewitt is back after starting at quarterback as a sophomore. He led West to a 7-4 overall mark and a 4-1 record in league play. The Patriots were the highest-scoring team in the conference, averaging 37.6 points per game.
The Morehead City squad opened the year 2-2 before going on a 5-1 run to finish the regular season.
Hewitt threw for at least 280 yards in each of his last three games after not hitting that mark in his first eight starts, going 70-for-112 (63%) with 927 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
His top game came in a 46-27 win over Croatan when he went 21-for-36 with 361 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“He is a very talented kid,” Barrow said. “He has some natural abilities that are very rare, a quick release – as fast as anyone I’ve seen – accuracy, especially on intermediate and short routes. He can put it on someone’s chin. He has more confidence about where he should go with the football. He’s seeing defenses better, anticipating things better, understanding coverages and blitzes, processing, making faster decisions.”
Keegan Callahan returns after earning the News-Times Player of the Year. He was the best two-way player in the county, racking up an impressive 123 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions on defense and putting up 538 total yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.
“At middle linebacker, he can go sideline to sideline making plays, but at the same time, if teams run at him, he can blow it up, so that is a unique skill set,” Barrow said. “He can track guys down in the open field but also thump guys on the inside. He is instinctive, always in right place. On offense, he will have the ball in his hands in a variety of ways. He can even play outside, inside slot, tight end, running back.”
Barrow said he is also expecting big things from Nick Johnson and Jasiah Jones. Those two helped headline a talented sophomore class last season. Johnson, a defensive end, had 64 tackles, six for loss and two sacks, and Jones, a defensive back, had 33 tackles and four interceptions.
“Nick is looking great on both sides of the ball,” Barrow said. “His size and length make him a matchup problem at tight end, and on defense, he gets off the ball great and has tenacity. Jasiah is a name people are going to get to know.”
Fellow sophomore Cutler Newman will also be back after posting 53 tackles. Noah Anderson had 70 tackles in his junior campaign.
The offensive line returns four starters. Brock Askey and Jaxon Lawrence will be seniors, while Rodrigo Perez and Anthony Cuthbert will be juniors.
“That group is probably going to make the biggest improvement, just based on what I’ve seen in the spring,” Barrow said. “We’ve been really happy with them. They were young, they were learning, so there were some growing pains. It’s early, very early, but they’ve been very impressive.”
West lost plenty of wide receiver and secondary talent.
Adam Cummings led the team with 763 yards and 12 touchdowns on 46 catches, followed by Justice Dade’El with 585 yards and four touchdowns on 37 catches. Bryan Garner had 193 yards and a touchdown on 21 catches.
“We are a little thin in wide receivers and defensive backs, so we don’t have as much depth there,” Barrow said. “I feel like we’re pretty deep just about everywhere else, especially linebacker and running back.”
The first official practice will take place on Monday, July 31. The Patriots will begin the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at home versus North Brunswick. They will play Jacksonville, East Carteret and North Pitt in nonconference in addition to their league schedule of Croatan, Swansboro, White Oak, Richlands and Dixon.
