MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots saved their best for last.
The West Carteret boys basketball team set a season high for scoring in a half in the regular season finale Friday with 55 points during the first two quarters in the 83-24 victory over Dixon.
The win gave the Morehead City squad its fourth straight conference championship, which is a record for a program that started in 1964.
The Patriots moved to 20-4 overall and 9-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
“It was a great senior night, the atmosphere, kids (dressed) in the blackout, a good crowd,” West Carteret coach Mark Mansfield said. “The kids were hyped up. They had a good time and were really looking forward to it. Winning four (championships) in a row for the first time ever, it’s something special.”
West had won three league titles in a row just once, from 1984 to 1986. Mansfield was a part of two of those, including his senior year on the 1985 state championship team.
“We didn’t do it our sophomore year. That would have given us four,” he said. “It’s always been a goal when I came back to the program to get it back to where we were. It’s been a lot of years getting here, but we’re back to where I always wanted us to be.”
Mansfield’s sophomore year at West kicked off the best four-year run in school history with the program going 87-24 overall and a 36-4 record in league play. This four-year run has seen the team go 71-18 overall – there were only 14 games last year in the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule – and a 35-5 mark in conference.
Mansfield is in his 23rd year as a coach in the program, including three as the varsity head coach, 20 as a varsity assistant, 16 as the junior varsity head coach and three as the varsity girls head coach. The late Craig McClanahan led the team to its first conference championship in 33 years in 2018-2019 before retiring.
After earning three 20-win seasons in the program’s first 55 years, the Patriots now have two 20-win seasons in the past three campaigns. Jaxon Ellingsworth was a part of both of those, as well as the three league titles to join Gavin Gillikin and James Kenon as the lone West players to win three conference championships.
Ellingsworth, who scored a game-high 17 points, knocked down eight in the first quarter, while senior Shane Graves scored 11 of his 13 points in the opening frame as their team rocketed out to a 29-0 lead.
“I was worried there for a minute when it was 25-0,” Mansfield said. “We started out in a 2-3 (zone) with all our seniors and brought our sixth senior in next. Man, we were hitting shots, and they weren’t hitting shots. Thankfully, their No. 3 finally started knocking some down. I was feeling bad. You’re trying not to embarrass them.”
Jason Fernandez put Dixon on the board at the 7:05 mark of the second quarter with his team trailing 33-0. He hit four three-pointers in the period to score all 12 of his points in the game and all 12 of his team’s points in the quarter.
The Bulldogs ended the regular season at 5-18 overall and 1-9 in the league.
West’s Adam Cummings scored nine and Dylan McBride put up six in the second quarter as their team took a 55-12 lead into the break to engage the 50-point lead running clock mercy rule.
“Fifty-five points in a half is not a bad half,” Mansfield said. “There have been some games where that is all we’ve scored in the entire game.”
The Patriots had scored 50 points in a half just once this season after scoring at least 40 on 14 occasions, going for 52 in the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in an 83-54 win over Swansboro. They’ve hit the 80-point mark in a game three times in the last four contests after doing it just three times in the first 20.
Twelve players scored against Dixon with Jamarion Montford joining Ellingsworth and Graves in double figures with 11 points thanks largely to three three-pointers. Cummings just missed double digits with nine. Xavier Jones and McBride each had six.
Rob Cummings, Shane Hester, Ty Frazier, Ellingsworth, Graves and Montford were honored on senior night.
West will return to the court Thursday in the conference tournament.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon.................................. 0 12 10 2 - 24
West Carteret.................. 29 26 11 17 - 83
DIXON (24) – Fernandez 12, C. Tozier 4, James 2, Hinton 2, Prindle 2, Sidbury-Anderson 2.
WEST CARTERET (83) – Ellingsworth 17, Graves 13, Montford 11, A. Cummings 9, McBride 6, Jones 6, Collins 5, Whitaker 4, R. Cummings 4, Hester 3, Thakore 3, Stack 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.