BEAUFORT — The East Carteret basketball program recently had three players honored by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
Shamel Baker was named the District 2 Player of the Year while Charles Matheka earned a selection to the second team on the boys side.
Tanzania Locklear took a spot on the All-District 2 First Team on the girls side.
Croatan’s Trey Jones also received recognition with a selection to the third team on the boys side.
Baker averaged 24.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 steals while Matheka put up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game for a Mariners team that recorded a 20-7 overall mark with a trip to the third round of the 2A state playoffs. East captured a conference championship for the fourth year in a row with a 9-1 record in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
Locklear went for 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.3 steals per game for an East team that went 22-3 with a trip to the third round of the 2A state playoffs. The Mariners swept the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 10-0 mark to win the league for the second straight year.
All three East players are juniors.
Jones, a sophomore, averaged 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in his sophomore season. Croatan went 11-13 overall and 2-8 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
