BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team wrapped up its dual-team regular season Wednesday with two losses in a tri-match versus Trask and South Lenoir.
The Mariners were competitive in both defeats, falling 48-36 to the Titans and 52-30 to the Blue Devils.
East finishes the regular season with an 8-28 record but qualified for the 2A state playoffs by finishing as the runner-up in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference thanks to a 4-1 league mark.
Postseason brackets will be released Thursday.
The Coastal Plains individual tournament will take place one day earlier in Pamlico.
The Mariners fell to Trask (7-10) despite holding a 4-3 edge in victories on the mat. The Titans took advantage of five forfeits to win by 12 points.
East’s Daniel White moved to 39-4 on the season by pinning J.J. Ramos (6-7) in 1:22 in the 220-pound match.
Hayden Williams improved to 25-5 after pinning Jonathan Straub (5-12) in 1:06 in the 285-pound match.
Josiah Hynes upped his mark to 29-17 by pinning Elvis Perez Tomas (1-9) in 1:43 in the 145-pound bout.
Luke Cordier went to 10-17 with an injury time victory over Miguel Flores (3-3).
South Lenoir (13-11) also benefited from five East forfeits but held a 4-2 advantage in wins on the mat with three coming by pin.
Three of East’s triumphs came as a result of forfeits, and the other two were pins.
Hynes pinned Dalton Radford (10-14) in 2:42 at 145, and Williams pinned Adam Turner (16-11) in 5:21 at 285.
Here are results of the matches:
Trask 48, East Carteret 36
106 – Bernardino Garcia (T) win by forfeit.
113 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Nicholas Johnson (T) win by forfeit.
132 – Christian Still (T) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 1:14.
138 – Ian Bredemeier (T) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Elvis Perez Tomas (T), 1:43.
152 – Luke Cordier (EC) inj. time Miguel Flores (T).
160 – Brendon Meeks (T) pin Victoria Evans (EC), 1:48.
170 – Dayton East (T) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 1:35.
182 – Justin Croom (T) win by forfeit.
195 – Asher Eason (T) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin J.J. Ramos (T), 1:22.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Jonathan Straub (T), 1:06.
------------------
South Lenoir 52, East Carteret 30
106 – Jonas Miller (SL) pin Sawyer Deal (EC), 0:24.
113 – Cayden Taylor (SL) win by forfeit.
120 – Gavin Yanez (SL) pin Camden Ivester (SL), 3:28.
126 – Chris Haro (SL) win by forfeit.
132 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Hayden Zeagler (SL) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Dalton Radford (SL), 2:42.
152 – Eli Day (SL) maj. dec. Luke Cordier (EC), 9-1.
160 – Eddie Martinez (SL) pin Victoria Evans (EC), 2:27.
170 – Chase Wagoner (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Pablo Garcia (SL) win by forfeit.
195 – Luke Taylor (SL) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Adam Turner (SL), 5:21.
