MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team moved on to the 3A Coastal Conference tournament final Thursday after beating Swansboro 31-21.
The Patriots (18-6) had already won the conference’s regular season title with a 10-0 record. They played Richlands on Friday after the Wildcats defeated White Oak 56-51 in the semifinal round. This edition was published before results of the Friday final were available.
The game was the first athletic event for West to follow the tragic deaths of four East Carteret male students in a plane crash east of Drum Inlet that killed all eight people onboard. West fans and the student section wore camouflage to honor the crash victims who were returning from a hunting trip in Hyde County when the plane went down last Sunday afternoon. The students were all dressed in camouflage.
Additionally, $1 for every point scored in the girls and boys games was set aside for donations.
On the court, the game looked like it might be another tight one. The last clash ended in a West 48-46 win in triple overtime. The Patriots only led 17-12 at halftime, but they scored seven straight out of the gate to go up by double digits.
“After the last game going to triple overtime, we went out there with something to prove,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We were a little undisciplined in the first quarter, but we turned that around. Like a lot of our games this year, it wasn’t the prettiest thing, but it was effective.”
The Patriots outscored the visitors 14-9 in the second half, led in points by Teiona Frazier with seven of her team-high 10 points coming in the last 16 minutes. Emme Baber scored six for West, while Sam Huber and Skyler Setzer added four apiece.
West hasn’t been a high-scoring team this season – averaging 44 points per game – but it has distributed the ball well. Seven players are averaging more than four points per game with six averaging between 4.3 and 5.7.
“If a team is looking at our stats to see how they want to defend us, it’s a pretty tough job,” Howell said. “We do a good job spreading the ball out and having someone different step up every night.”
The top scorer for Swansboro on the night was Erica Johnson with 10 points. McKay Morris scored six. The Pirates are out of the tournament and will wait to see if they advance to the state tournament. They are currently ranked No. 32 in the east per the state’s RPI rankings after finishing fourth in the conference in the regular season with a 5-5 record.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Swansboro............................... 6 6 3 6 - 21
West Carteret.......................... 8 9 9 5 - 31
SWANSBORO (21) – Johnson 10, Morris 6, Hackworth 4, Jenkins 1.
WEST CARTERET (31) – Frazier 10, Baber 6, S. Huber 4, Setzer 4, McCoury 3, M. Huber 2, Lupton 2.
