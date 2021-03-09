OCEAN — To say Colton Sullivan had a hand in the 24-21 win over Southwest Onslow on Friday night would be an understatement.
He had 138 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and one catch for 13 yards on offense, totaled two tackles and a pass defensed at linebacker and had two kickoff returns for 36 yards.
The Croatan senior even took part in the winning special teams play, being the snapper on Aidan Kimbrell’s 34-yard field goal with six seconds on the clock.
“I think it was right on the money,” he said of his snap. “The funny thing is, we only had 10 players on the field and they didn’t manage to block it, so that is pretty cool. I was really stoked when I saw the ball go through the uprights, but I knew we had to kick it off, so I tried to keep my head on straight.”
His team then recovered the ensuing kickoff to close the book one of the biggest wins in school history. The Cougars had beaten Southwest Onslow just once before – a 47-7 victory in 2015.
“That win is pretty high up there,” Sullivan said. “Maybe No. 1, actually. It was super awesome. I’ll be thinking about that one for a long time.”
Southwest Onslow went unbeaten during the first three seasons of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to win the first 21 games in the league.
The Stallions outscored their opponents 365-57 in the first year, 364-16 in the second and 343-88 last season. They defeated Croatan by scores of 47-0, 50-7 and 28-6 in those seasons.
“We had been looking forward to this game for a long time,” Sullivan said.
He helped set up the game-winning kick with a fantastic final drive.
He rushed three times for 25 yards, including an 18-yard run, and caught a short pass from Dustin Hayden and turned it into a 13-yard gain on fourth-and-8 to gain a first down.
The offense put the ball in his hands one more time for a risky 7-yard gain to the sideline with no timeouts left to put the Cougars inside the Stallions’ 20-yard line.
“I saw we had 12 seconds left, so I was weighing the possibilities before the snap,” he said. “I noticed the defenders getting close on the play, and I knew I could try and fight for more yards, but also, I couldn’t waste a bunch of time. It just seemed like it was a better option to get out of bounds and have an opportunity to kick.”
Sullivan, who rushed for 1,030 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior, scored the game’s first touchdown with a 68-yard run on the first play of Croatan’s second possession.
“I really think that helped me play better because once I got that under my belt, I felt more confident,” he said.
His night hit a bump, however, when he threw up following the big play.
“I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “It was like I was kicked in the stomach. My stomach started rolling. That never happened to me before. It was weird. I don’t know if it was from the mask or drinking too much water, but I was super nauseous.”
The Cougars moved the ball at will on the ground, going for 319 yards on 40 carries for an 8.0 average.
“The guys were strong in the trenches,” Sullivan said. “They were holding their own, taking their guys off the ball. We were getting positive yardage almost all night.”
J.J. Pritchett went for 83 yards on eight carries, followed by Alex Barnes with 70 yards on 12 carries, and Hayden rounding out the runners with 28 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
“I feel like we’re all solid skill players,” Sullivan said. “The coaches probably feel confident in giving any of us the ball. I think it would be hard to target any of us. I think that is why our offense is successful. We can all do some damage.”
He chalked up the big win to the experience of losing to 3A Jacksonville 35-27 in the season opener.
“Without that game, I don’t know how confident we would have been to be able to beat such a high-caliber team,” he said. “They (the Cardinals) were comparable to Southwest. Even though we lost, I think that really helped prepared us. If we could hang with those guys, we felt like we could hang with Southwest.”
This has been the year most in the Croatan program have pointed to as the season to make some noise. The team went 9-3 on the field last season and finished 6-1 in the Coastal 8 to finish as the runner-up. A self-reported player ineligibility infraction forced the team to forfeit five wins.
“Our senior class, we’ve been pretty solid,” Sullivan said. “We were good in the eighth grade, we were solid in JV, and then we all moved up and knew we were in primetime. We’ve formed a solid relationship, knowing each other so well, having played on the same team forever.”
A solid student with a 3.3 GPA, Sullivan is waiting to hear back from schools like Appalachian State, Chowan and Samford (Alabama).
