MOREHEAD CITY — A big early frame proved the difference for the Black team Monday in the Big Rock Fall Baseball League doubleheader opener versus Marlin Blue.
Black put seven runs on the board in the third inning to overcome a 4-1 deficit and cruise to a 9-4 victory.
“We have not been hitting the ball well at all,” Black team coach Jimmy Paylor said after watching his outfit break a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-3. “Tonight, our philosophy was a little bit different. We sat on fastballs and hit fastballs.”
Paylor’s squad appeared headed to the dugout trailing 4-1 after three innings following two outs in the first three at-bats. However, Ryan Bellamy got the rally started with a double to score Lamar Teel who led off the inning with a walk.
Owen Bellamy, Austin Odom and Ray Yanez then hit consecutive singles with Odom and Yanez driving in runs to make it 4-4. Jamie Register was then hit by a pitch and back-to-back RBI singles from Ethan McLaughlin and C.W. Bayer made it 7-4. McLaughlin capped the inning by scoring on a pickoff attempt at second.
“We hit the ball, finally,” Paylor said. “We threw strikes and made plays. It’s simple. I tell them all the time: if you throw strikes, make the simple plays, put the ball in play, you will win a lot of baseball games. That is what we did.”
McLaughlin was the story on the mound.
He took over with one out in the top of the first and surrendered an unearned run on a walk to make it 3-1. He did, however, struck out two of the first three batters he faced.
He went on to strike out seven more batters to total nine strikeouts on the night. McLaughlin surrendered another unearned run on two hits in 6 2/3 innings while walking three.
“We were going to give Ethan the start, but we went with Jamie at the last minute, and he struggled some to throw strikes,” Paylor said. “So, we put Ethan in, and he did a heck of a job.”
Marlin Blue dropped its fourth straight contest to fall to 4-6-2 on a fall season that will end this week. The squad hadn’t experienced a loss in the previous five games, going 3-0-2 in those tilts.
Marlin Blue was looking good after two innings, thanks in part to RBI singles from Tyler DeLuzio and Landon Millis. Those two helped give their side a 4-1 lead. One half inning later, the team gave up seven runs to trail 8-4.
“It’s kind of tough when you give up a crooked number,” Marlin Blue coach Buddy Bengel said of the seven-run frame. “You have to limit those. Defensively, we actually played pretty well. We just got hit around a little bit in that one inning.”
Bengel’s side gave up a total of two runs in the other five innings, allowing just one run apiece in the first and fifth.
“We threw strikes,” he said. “They just swung the bats and found holes. That is the name of the game. We knew they were going to hit. We just wanted to try and make quality pitches.”
Millis led the way at the plate for Marlin Blue, going 3-for-3 with a RBI. Ryan Bellamy went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored for Black.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Black………107 010 0 - 9 10 2
M. Blue…..310 000 0 - 4 5 1
WP – McLaughlin
LP – Nelson
Black leading hitters: R. Bellamy 2-3 (2 2B), RBI, 2 runs; Bayer 2-3, RBI, run; Michalowicz 2-4; McLaughlin 1-3, 2 RBIs; O. Bellamy 1-3, run; Odom 1-4, RBI; Cushinberry 1-4, run.
M. Blue leading hitters: Millis 3-3, RBI; Rose 1-4, 2 runs; DeLuzio 1-2, RBI, run.
