NEWPORT — While public school leagues won’t play sports for another three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, private school leagues are beginning play.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association will kick off fall sports on Nov. 16. East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan are a part of that organization.
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association and N.C. Christian School Association will begin much sooner.
Gramercy Christian School, a member of the N.C. Christian Athletic Association – a sports arm of the NCCSA – will start its volleyball and boys soccer seasons this week.
“(The other associations) are making decisions for a much larger group of people, and their decisions are probably right for them, but our decisions are a lot different because of our size,” Gramercy Athletic Director Braxton Underwood said. “Our schools, crowds, team rosters, they’re all pretty small.”
Gramercy features an enrollment of about 300 students in K-12, including 140 in the school’s upper grades (7-12), and that represents a huge increase over last year’s total enrollment of 240. Compare those numbers to the public schools (West Carteret, 1,100; Croatan, 850; East Carteret, 500).
“And we have a new building that added eight new classrooms, so we can really space kids out,” Underwood said. “That played a part in us feeling comfortable in coming back.”
The Newport private school celebrates its 40th year on the school calendar. Underwood is just the third athletic director, as well as the first alum as AD, in its history, following Fred Anthony and William Adams.
Anthony is back as the volleyball coach after five years away. He also served as a teacher, volleyball and girls basketball coach at the school for 19 years.
“I’m really grateful we were able to bring Fred back,” said Underwood, a 2012 graduate who is only in his second year on the job. “I can pick his brain and lean on him. He is someone who has a lot of experience. He did it for much longer than me, though maybe not during a pandemic.”
Gramercy will play a schedule that includes fellow N.C. Christian Athletic Association schools New Bern Christian Academy, Calvary Baptist Church, Jacksonville Christian Academy, Living Water Christian School and Mount Calvary Christian Academy.
“With the schools in our conference going back (to in-person instruction), our conference figured it made sense to play sports,” Underwood said. “We decided that was best, and we’re on schedule to make it happen. We’re excited. We’ll do whatever it takes.”
Not much will change when it comes to soccer. Underwood said fans typically bring their own lawn chairs because the bleachers are too hot to sit on during the late summer months.
“We’ll encourage everyone to continue to bring their own chairs and spread out,” he said.
Those attending volleyball games will see more changes, including temperature checks, uniform entry and exit points, social distancing and limited variety at the concession stand. Spectators won’t be required to wear face masks.
“The conference doesn’t require them, so we won’t either,” Underwood said. “We’ll encourage people to sit with their families. Indoors, we have such small crowds, we don’t have to worry too much about it, especially in fall with the heat.”
The Gramercy gym doesn’t have air condition, however, a fundraiser is underway to have one installed during the next school year. Other schools in the conference may require face masks, so fans visiting from Gramercy should be prepared to bring them.
If there is a COVID-19 outbreak among students, Underwood said Gramercy will go to virtual learning, and sports will be suspended. If a student-athlete contracts the coronavirus, the team will have to take a two-week quarantine.
“There will be consequences if we get it,” he said. “The CDC (Center for Disease Control) classifies an outbreak as two cases in one class. That is it. We would have virtual learning and postpone sports for two weeks. We’re taking it seriously. If we see cases, we will shut it down, at least for a while.”
Underwood said games would be postponed and hopefully rescheduled, but seasons will not be extended. Doubling as the boys basketball coach, he hopes the fall goes well so there’s a winter season.
“We want to be here, we want to play sports, but we also recognize it is a serious thing, and we have procedures in place if we have cases,” he said. “I’m grateful we are taking it seriously. We’re fighting for everything we can. For now, we are playing. I hope it lasts. I feel like things are in place to make it happen.”
