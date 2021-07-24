The question “what is a sport” is a good one when it comes to sports movies.
If I was to ask, what are the biggest box office grossing sports film ever released, what would be your answer? If you Googled it, depending on which you link you chose, you might get some outrageous answers, such as “Hunger Games” or “Fast and Furious.”
Now look, I’m all about Jennifer Lawrence taking down Donald Sutherland and Vin Diesel giving his 18th “it’s all about family” speech, but sports? I don’t think so. Sports often gets painted with a pretty broad brush, but there has to be a line somewhere.
Where you draw the line is up to you, but for this series, I can promise I won’t be thinking about “Forrest Gump” when I think about the best football movies.
That’s the subject of this week’s list for best sports movies – football. For the gridiron crowd, the five biggest earners have been “The Blind Side” ($370 million) with Sandra Bullock, “The Waterboy” ($287 million), “The Longest Yard” ($240 million) with Adam Sandler, “Remember the Titans” ($198 million) with Denzel Washington and “Any Given Sunday” ($150 million) with Al Pacino.
If you ask the critic at the popular website rottentomatoes.com, the “best” football movies are: “Undefeated,” a stunning documentary about high school football in Memphis; “Harvard Beats Yale,” another documentary about – yep, you guessed it, Harvard beats Yale, etc.; and “Heaven Can Wait” with Warren Beatty.
Like the other sports in this series, here are what I think are the three best football movies – a best drama, comedy and kids movie.
I’ll be honest, if this list is about my favorite movies, “Friday Night Lights” makes the drama cut. Nothing gets me more excited about that sport than that movie, followed closely by another round of the TV show.
But this isn’t my list, so the pick goes to the indisputable “Rudy.” The 1993 film directed by David Anspaugh has everything. It has a young, perfectly cast Sean Astin, the first sighting of future Hollywood titan Jon Favreau, a handful of beautifully cheesy montages and a plot that makes grown men cry. This based-on-a-true-story film is a shining example that grit and determination can help you reach your goals.
Astin plays Rudy Ruiettiger, an extremely undersized football player with dreams of playing for the University of Notre Dame. With no money to pay tuition or grades to get a scholarship, he works his way to finally getting in the school as a junior. He walks on the team and is clearly overmatched, but is allowed to remain on the team because of his heart and effort. It all crescendos to the final scene when he finally gets on the field for a life-defining moment.
“The Longest Yard” remake is one of those movies I have to pretend doesn’t exist. I love Adam Sandler, but the 1974 version with Burt Reynolds isn’t going to be topped. Reynolds shines in the 1974 Robert Aldrich-directed film, helping define what an atypical athlete should look like on camera and giving audiences everywhere another reason to hate cinematic prison guards.
In the movie, Reynolds is an ex-football star named Paul Crewe doing time when the warden compels him to form an all-inmate team to face the guards. The warden, played by Eddie Albert, assumes the guards will pummel the inmates, but when Crewe’s training starts to set in, the warden blackmails him into throwing the game. Instead, he rallies the inmates and delivers a punishing victory over the guards.
Kids movies about football are in short supply compared to baseball or basketball, but there are still plenty on the docket. “Remember the Titans” gets the nod here because, while it can be cheesy, broaches the topic of race in Southern sports in a palatable, entertaining way. The Disney film from 2000, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Boaz Yakin, has grossed $136 million worldwide and is still the go-to kids football fix for just about anyone under the age of 35.
The plot of the movie revolves around Denzel Washington’s character of Coach Herman Boone, who takes over a recently integrated high school football team. He has to quell the racial strains of the players before he can focus on football, but the team winds up winning a state championship nonetheless.
