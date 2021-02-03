MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team was a player short when it finished a 77-62 win over Swansboro on Tuesday.
As a matter of fact, the team was down a few players, but Gavin Gillikin’s absence was especially notable after the senior guard went down with a neck injury late in the third quarter before getting carried out of the gym on a stretcher.
The Patriots (5-2) were hanging on to the lead they’d held since the first bucket of the game when Gillikin fell in a play under the net and remained motionless for some time. The game was delayed for roughly 15 minutes while staff waited for an EMT team to carefully take him to the emergency room.
“He’s doing OK,” Gillikin’s father, Clif, said. “He went in for a CT scan and an X-ray, but we think it’s probably just whiplash or pulled something in his neck. They only allow one parent back there at a time, so I’m out in the waiting room. I got to Facetime him, though, and one of the first things he said was, ‘Havelock beat Jacksonville, so that opens the door for us in the conference.’ That’s Gavin for you.”
Indeed, Havelock defeated Jacksonville 70-63, opening a path for West to tie for the 3A Coastal Conference lead. West and Jacksonville are tied for second place at 5-2, while Northside is in first at 5-1. The Patriots defeated Northside 62-50 in their first meeting on Jan. 26. Swansboro dropped to 0-6 in league play.
The injury and conference championship were also on head coach Mark Mansfield’s mind.
“I hate to see Gavin get injured like that in his senior year, forcing him to miss this game and potentially other games in an already shortened season,” he said. “This is his third year in varsity, and we’re trying to get a third championship. We still need some good things to happen for us.”
There were 16 three-pointers in the game, eight from each team. Rob Cummings led West from beyond the arc with five, helping him score a game-high 27, a career high for the sophomore.
“It was a good night,” Cummings said. “I thought we moved the ball well, got open space for everyone. Tonight was just my night. I thought we played really well as a team, though. I think we showed who we were tonight.”
The guard shot his last deep ball in the fourth quarter, where the West offense had its strongest output of 23 points. The push to the basket was undoubtedly fueled by the team rallying around Gillikin’s injury.
“It’s tough to play after a serious injury like that,” Cummings said, “but our coaches got around us and started hyping us up, and we were able to close the door on the game.”
Cummings was one of many athletes who had to make a difficult choice this school year. The sophomore was a standout on the soccer field as a freshman when soccer took place in the fall and basketball in the winter. Now, the two sports run simultaneously with basketball having started a few weeks before soccer.
“For my whole life, basketball has been my favorite sport,” Cummings said. “Soccer was always a side thing, and I do love it, but basketball is the priority right now. If the door stays open, I’d love to go to some practices after basketball season is over and see how rusty I am, see if I can contribute.”
The Patriots were leading 52-38 with under a minute to go in the third quarter before Gillikin’s injury. When play was stopped, Atlantic Beach Fire Chief and father of West cheerleader, Kaylabeth Simpson, stepped in to help.
“You hate to see anybody get hurt,” Chief Michael Simpson said. “I was happy to help where I could, but you hate to see it happen.”
Both teams shot well in the final period. West shot two three-pointers and Swansboro put in four treys, two apiece from Keeshaun Flanagan and Gerren Jones. Jones led his team with 16 points, while Isaiah Bromelle had 15 and Flanagan 12.
“We couldn’t put them away,” Mansfield said. “They kept coming back. Their record doesn’t reflect how good they are. They made a lot of three-pointers, but our defense needs to take that away.”
West’s top scorers after Cummings were Shane Graves with 13 points, Jaxon Ellingsworth 12 and Gillikin nine. Ellingsworth, who is averaging 21.3 points per game, missed most of the first and second quarter after getting in foul trouble.
Neither team took many free throws, with West going 5-of-10 and Swansboro 2-of-2.
West will be at White Oak on Friday, followed by a home game with Havelock on Tuesday.
Swansboro will be at White Oak on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Swansboro............................. 9 14 17 22 - 62
West Carteret....................... 18 22 14 23 - 77
SWANSBORO (62) – Jones 16, Bromelle 15, Flanagan 12, Hoogendorn 6, McAllister 5, Moreland 4, George 2, Panos 2.
WEST CARTERET (77) – Cummings 27, Graves 13, Ellingsworth 12, Gillikin 9, Hester 6, McLaughlin 6, McBride 2, Montford 2.
