WINSTON-SALEM — Three East Carteret indoor track and field competitors traveled to the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem on Saturday for the 1A/2A state championship meet.
William Sanchez had the best finish with seventh place in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 44.28 seconds.
Nate Bennett placed eighth in the high jump with a 5-foot, 8-inch leap, and Sayvion Johnson placed 15th in the shot put with a 40-07.25 toss.
The Mariners tied for 38th overall with three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.