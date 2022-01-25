NEW BERN — The Croatan swim teams swept their third consecutive league title meets last week in the 3A Coastal Conference championship.
The standings were the same on each side.
The girls won comfortably, scoring 178 points to West Carteret’s 126. Swansboro was third with 118. Richlands was next with 59, followed by Dixon 49 and White Oak 14.
The boys put up 172 points to West’s 152. Swansboro placed third with 135. Richlands had 55 points, followed by Dixon with 15 and White Oak five.
“Our swimmers came into the season knowing they had to work harder than ever in the new 3A conference,” Croatan coach Michaela Worsinger said. “This year’s group of athletes is a family. Every practice is full of hard work and laughter. This dynamic has helped in workouts and in meets.”
Depth also played a big part in the Cougars’ victories as the Patriots captured more events but couldn’t match the silvers and bronzes of teams that entered the meet having won back-to-back 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championships.
“Having a large team made a huge difference,” Worsinger said. “It should also keep us strong next year as we will be able to fill the meets even though we graduate a large group of seniors.”
West held a 6-4 advantage in wins in the girls meet, but the Cougars won nine silvers to the Patriots’ one and enjoyed a 4-1 lead in bronzes to total 17 medals to West’s nine.
The Patriots took a 7-4 lead in wins in the boys meet, but Croatan registered a 6-2 advantage in silvers and a 4-0 lead in bronzes to total 14 medals to West’s nine.
“We have the talent, but our team size has hindered us with points this season,” West coach Taylor Wilson said. “We had two swimmers out at conference but are ready to have all hands on deck for regionals. We are excited to see how regionals shake out.”
Freshman Madison Bowen paced the Croatan girls with two individual triumphs.
She took the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 6 seconds and hit the wall in 5:35 in the 500 freestyle. She also joined Grace Meyer, Avah Beikirch and Falon McCabe in the 400 freestyle relay to win in 4:12. The same quartet was the runner-up in 2:06 in the 200 medley relay.
“She’s a great athlete,” Worsinger said. “She’s going to get to states this year and might have some podium potential. Hopefully next year she will have ring potential as well.”
Avah Beikirch won the 200 medley in 2:40 and placed second in the 100 butterfly in 1:18.
Meyer took second in the 50 freestyle in 27.70, followed by McCabe in 29.59, and Meyer grabbed the runner-up spot in the 100 freestyle in 1:02. McCabe added a second-place finish in 1:24 in the 100 breaststroke.
Maeve Burns contributed a second-place standing in 6:58 in the 500 freestyle and took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:30. She joined Josie Klaumann, Skylar Brown and Claire Nickson in the 200 freestyle relay to claim second in 2:01.
Nickson garnered third in the 100 butterfly in 1:30.
Mackenzie Sampson was the runner-up in the 200 medley in 2:49.
West was led by a freshman as well with Adeline Cloutier participating in four victories.
She took first in the 100 butterfly in 59.64 and in the 100 backstroke in 1:01. She teamed with Ashlyn Lewis, Stella Higgs and Chloe Avon in the 200 freestyle to win in 1:53, and the same quartet won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.
“Addie is a force to be reckoned with,” Wilson said. “She is happy to swim any event, and her dedication shows when she does.”
Higgs garnered a triumph in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19 and ended up third in the 200 medley in 2:50.
Lewis proved victorious in the 50 freestyle in 27.67. She joined Ruby Parker, Megan Stoll and Avon to place second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:49.
Avon also finished third in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.
------------------
Croatan’s Nathan Michalowicz contributed to three first-place finishes in the boys meet.
He won the 100 backstroke in 58.08 and linked up with Harrison Milano, Paul Padgett and Ryan Simcic to take the 200 medley relay in 1:46 and joined Matej Roth, Rylan Feimster and Simcic in the 400 freestyle relay to win in 3:37.
Michalowicz was also runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 57.34.
Simcic was the runner-up in two events, timing in at 22.55 in the 50 freestyle and clocking in at 49.39 in the 100 freestyle.
Padgett claimed second in the 200 freestyle in 2:02 and earned third in the 100 butterfly in 58.74.
Feimster took third in the 200 medley in 2:24. He teamed up with Padgett, Milano and Roth to give the 200 freestyle relay team a third-place finish in 1:37.
Aiden Pesko had a fine day, winning the 200 freestyle in 2:01 and ended as runner-up in the 500 freestyle in 5:33.
Ryan Michalowicz placed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:11, and Milano took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.
Briggs Cloutier, Cameron Johnson and Kai Taylor led the West runner-up finish with each collecting two individual victories.
Cloutier took the 50 freestyle in 22.12 and the 100 freestyle in 49.02, Johnson captured the 100 butterfly in 55.60 and the 500 freestyle in 5:11, and Taylor placed first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07 and claimed first in the 200 medley in 2:16.
Those three joined Lukas Taylor to take second in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.
Cloutier and Johnson teamed up with Cooper Law and Colton Ellis to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.
Kai and Lukas Taylor, Law and Ellis took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.
