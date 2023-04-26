CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret softball team moved to 4-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on Friday with a 4-3 triumph over Lejeune.
The Mariners (9-8) trail Northside-Pinetown (13-3) and Pamlico (15-3) in the league standings with those squads each at 5-1 in the conference after splitting their season series.
East will end the regular season with home-and-away matchups versus those two programs.
The Mariners held a 4-0 lead over the Devil Pups heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before surrendering three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Riley O’Neal led the team at the plate with two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Sadie McIntosh, Alisha Tosto, Briyanna VanDyke, Jamaya Shelton, Hailey Grady, Elli Parrish and Savannah Oden each registered a hit with VanDyke driving in a run and McIntosh scoring two.
Oden took the win on the mound, striking out five and walking two while giving up five hits in seven innings.
East earned a sweep of the Devil Pups after taking an 11-0 victory in the first matchup.
Lejeune (5-10) fell to 0-6 in the Coastal Plains.
