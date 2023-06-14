You can’t underestimate the power of marketing in collegiate wood-bat baseball.
Just ask the Morehead City Marlins.
Or as they’ll be known during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, the Morehead City Motorboaters.
The Coastal Plain League club tweeted a video last Thursday, revealing its new alter ego.
The tongue-in-cheek name pays homage to the prevalence of recreational and fishing vessels in the area, especially the decked-out variety that will call the Crystal Coast home this week during the multi-million-dollar blue marlin tournament.
The team will be known as the Motorboaters through the end of the Big Rock competition on Saturday.
The players will also wear new uniforms reflecting the temporary re-branding. Home fans can catch a glimpse at Big Rock Stadium on Friday against the Wilson Tobs.
On its social media pages, the team has ditched its usual blue, black and white Marlin logo for an orange, navy and white boat logo complete with twin outboards.
Its tweet of a video revealing the new uniforms got the most traction thanks to a few retweets from Barstool Sports representatives.
Frank Fleming and Coach Duggs made it viral thanks to Fleming’s 200,600 followers and Duggs’ 111,600 followers.
Duggs quote tweeted the original tweet, saying “How can you not be romantic about baseball?”
It paid off.
The video ended up with 132,000 views. Morehead City has 3,814 followers.
Merchandise bearing the new logo and name was bought by customers from 14 states last weekend.
Talk about extending your brand beyond Carteret County and the Coastal Plain League.
And to think, many thought the club’s traditional change on Tuesdays to “Fish Tacos” was clever.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
