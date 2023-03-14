WILSON — The West Carteret girls soccer team went 0-2 in The Brittany Willis Memorial Scholarship Soccer Showcase over the weekend.
The Patriots (3-3) lost to Rocky Mount Academy 3-2 on Friday and fell to Cleveland 4-1 on Saturday. Both games were played at the Gillette Soccer Complex in Wilson.
Both opponents were tough foes for West. Rocky Mount (3-0) finished last season 21-1, while Cleveland (4-0-1) was a 15-5-2 team last spring.
In the one-goal loss to Rocky Mount, the Patriots got a goal apiece from Mary Neal Rowland and Sam Huber. Keeper Chloe Dunn finished with 10 saves.
Rocky Mount’s scorers were Isabella Daza, Millar Berry and Rachel Godwin with one goal apiece.
Sasha Baker scored the Patriots’ lone goal against Cleveland off an assist from Huber. Dunn had 10 saves in that match, too.
Cleveland got all four goals from Yaneli Sanchez.
West’s next match will be at home Wednesday this week against East Duplin.
