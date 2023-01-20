FARMVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team started slow out the gate Monday in its Farmville MLK Showcase matchup with Wake Forest.
The Mariners fell behind 32-8 after the first quarter on their way to a 91-46 defeat. They woke up a little after the opening frame, getting outscored by four, nine and eight, respectively, over the next three quarters.
The Beaufort squad came into the holiday event on a two-game winning streak, which was welcome relief after the team had lost four of five games.
The Mariners, 17th in the MaxPreps 2A East rankings, are now 9-6.
Wake Forest, 15th in the MaxPreps 4A East, is 12-6. The Cougars won for the seventh time in their last 10 games.
AJ Smalls led Wake Forest with 20 points.
Sam Frye scored 14 points thanks largely to a 4-for-5 effort from the three-point line. He added three rebounds, four assists, three steals and block to his stat line.
Jaevian Alston went for 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and added six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Shamel Baker led East with 19 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. Charles Matheka went for 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Wake Forest...................... 32 20 23 16 - 91
East Carteret...................... .8 16 14 8 - 46
WAKE FOREST (91) – Smalls 20, Frye 14, Alston 14, Simmons 9, Lucas 9, Grant 8, Oliver 6, Valentine 4, Markel 3, Leggard-Hodge 2, Baret 2.
EAST CARTERET (46) – Baker 19, Matheka 11, J. Nelson 9, B. Nelson 3, Watson 2, Spickett 2.
