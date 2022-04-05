Kingfish? How about Virginia mullet? Maybe whiting? Or how about sea mullet as they are more commonly called here along the Crystal Coast.
Yes, technically kingfish, which start us off each spring and finish us up in the fall, are one of the diminutive members of the sciaenids which includes sand perch, spots, red and black drum, speckled and gray trout and croakers. All the above, except for the sea mullet croak.
Kingfish are the only silent member of the croaker drum family of fishes. Croakers and the other can be heard croaking as you are removing the hook and is mainly used by the males during spawning season. This croaking noise is made by rapping the air bladder with a muscle. Apparently, a mature sea mullet only has remnants of a vestigial and now dysfunctional air bladder, thus remaining silent throughout adulthood.
Kingfish come in three flavors – northern, southern and Gulf varieties – all of which we see here in local waters throughout the season. The northern is silvery gray to golden brown with dark bands on the upper body and an elongated thread fin on the front dorsal fin. The southern are gray to golden brown, sometimes with brownish bands on the upper side, but NO elongated dorsal fin. The Gulf are the most silvery of the kingfish without any darkened bands and are the biggest of the three.
The last several years, that is since 2019, the spring run of the kingfish has started earlier than past memories suggest, and that includes 2022. They have a wide tolerance of water temperatures, from 48 to 86 degrees, and with recent sea water warming trends, have shown up as early as mid-January and surely by February.
We first notice them in the deeper waters, 50 to 60 feet, in the boating channel just outside Beaufort Inlet, usually around Buoy No. 18 and work their way along Shackleford Banks, the Dead Tree Hole (N 34 38.748, W 76 35.559), into the port turning basin and along the surf and ocean fishing piers.
With current water temperatures favorably in the low-60s, we are currently experiencing an excellent sea mullet season on Bogue Banks and Topsail Island as well. Other standard locations include Radio Island, the end of the Cape Lookout Jetty, the Shaq Jetty, the so-called Mud Hole off of Bear Island and some of the deeper waters inside Bogue Inlet over to Swansboro and the Intracoastal Waterway south of the White Oak River.
For catching, of course a standard two-hook bottom rig will do, but these days, many boat anglers are using Sam’s Gitters rigs which are just modified speck rigs with an extra loop for a sinker. Preferred hooks include No. 2 or No. 4 sizes with a long shank, and lately many are sporting No. 2 circle hooks with good success. Sea mullet are sticklers for fresh bait, fresh shrimp and in the summer when available, sand fleas are favored. Last summer, one pier jockey was hauling in some of the biggest sea mullet I’ve ever seen with live shrimp. These were 2-pound fish (yes 2), and his cooler was packed with them.
Of course, Fishbite baits are a great alternative. Some anglers tandem a bit of shrimp Fishbite with a chunk of fresh shrimp with great success, and yes, bloodworms or Fishbite bloodworm substitutes are a great bait too. And if you were clever enough to blanch and freeze some of last year’s sand fleas, they will work great too.
In the inlets and turning basin, it’s best to fish around slack tide to hold bottom in the deeper water. On the ocean piers, a rising tide works best, and believe me, many fish are caught in the dead of night if you aren’t afraid of the dark. This year, at least at Bogue Inlet Pier, the outer bar has moved out somewhere near the cleaning table, and hot spots on the pier are from the fourth to the sixth shelter. Remember, it’s spring, so the west side of the pier is where most of the fish are being caught.
So far this year, the bite both day and night has been excellent with puffers in the mix, along with the heartbreak of rays and dogfish. If you are fishing the inlet areas, other by-catch include gray trout, which have been abundant this spring and the average size also bigger than years past. These can be jigged up with any shiny jig, and you can also tip the jig with a bit of shrimp of Fishbites. Kingfish are one local targeted species that are so far unregulated, and the numbers continue to appear strong.
We’ve had some bumpy seas recently, but when favorable, a trip to the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty will still produce sheepshead, black drum and gray trout. There are some blues there too. I know it’s still early in the season, but several reports with time-stamped photos are showing catches of Atlantic bonito and false albacore within 3 to 6 miles of the beach in 40 to 55 feet of water (thanks Capt. Jot Owens). This is great news, and here’s hoping for a good bonito bite this spring as they move north.
Inside fishing shows reds and specks still biting well in the marshes and creeks from New River to the Neuse, but it’s hard to get specifics. For me, I worked a Highway 24 creek lately, and all I saw was a creek that resembled pea soup and saw one lazy cownose ray cruising for breakfast, along with fun-loving jumping mullet.
The surf is still predominately bottom fish, but I’m waiting for some slot reds or even blues to show up. Anyone see and of those Oreo-size lady crabs in the surf yet? That’s my red drum spring trigger and usually starts sometime in April. The reds love crabs! Speaking of reds, if you want some, try Ocracoke where slots and citations are being caught along with decent-size bluefish. Shad action is still going well locally and on the Roanoke with numbers of medium to smallish rockfish showing in the mix.
Now for the fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports a haul of kingfish (aka sea mullet, whiting, Virginia mullet) which has been nonstop. There have also some nice gray trout.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had excellent catches of mullet and puffers, sometimes on rising tide, sometimes on falling, and always in the dark and nuisance fish 2x2 and nuisance flounder. They also weighed in a 5-pound puppy drum.
Seaview Pier reports happy sea mullet days, puffers, black drum and a few blues, along with too many “keeperish” throwback flounder.
Ditto for Surf City Pier.
Jolly Roger reports a great mullet week, puffers, grays, croakers and blues the last two weeks. This is year four for an excellent early run of the kingfish.
Offshore, it looks like the wahoo action is heating up with some mahi in the mix already.
