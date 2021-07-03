BEAUFORT — Ronan Carletta found an idyllic spot to continue his wrestling career.
The recent East Carteret graduate will make his way west to Montreat College.
The private Christian liberal arts school sits just north of Black Mountain and to the east of Asheville.
“It is absolutely beautiful there,” Carletta said. “I have family up there. I’ve gone up to the Asheville area for most of my life.”
Carletta has an aunt and uncle in Fairview, and his parents have a cabin in Black Mountain.
Montreat offers a little bit of everything.
“It’s in a rural spot,” Carletta said. “They have bear warnings on campus, which tells you how deep you are in the mountains, but at the same time, you are 30 minutes from Asheville, so you get the best of both worlds.”
A four-year starter at East, he’ll join a new Cavaliers program.
Montreat went 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference while finishing third out of five teams in the league tournament in its inaugural campaign.
“I feel like I’m making history, being on just the second team ever,” Carletta said.
He’ll receive a partial scholarship to keep his wrestling career going, which was a priority.
“I told their coach that if he was looking for the mentality of someone that loves the sport, eats, drinks, sleeps and breathes the sport, that is Ronan to a T,” East Carteret coach Harrison Smith said. “He’s always been the hardest worker in the room, always been the most committed to learning new things, seeking new opportunities to wrestle.”
Carletta will next wrestle for Cavaliers coach Jake Britt. He was previously an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Emmanuel College, one of the nation’s leading NCAA DII wrestling programs.
Carletta was a two-time state qualifier at East, finishing as the regional runner-up in both his junior and senior seasons. It wasn’t talent necessarily that set him apart, but his passion for the sport.
“He would drive to club practices in Havelock or New Bern when we weren’t practicing,” Smith said. “Most kids won’t do that. Ronan will. He really stands out. He is serious about this. He definitely has the work ethic to be successful in college. I’m super excited for him. He’s been a special kid in our program.”
He went 19-4 this season at 145 pounds.
He went 25-11 as a junior, 34-16 as a sophomore, and 23-8 as a freshman to finish his career 101-39.
“Him getting to 100 wins is big,” Smith said. “As a freshman, he injured his knee and missed part of the season. As a sophomore, he had a concussion and missed part of the season, and as junior, he injured his other knee. We had COVID this year, so he didn’t get in a lot of matches.”
Carletta will stay in a small-school setting. The school enrollment is 930 across five campuses in Montreat, Black Mountain, Asheville, Morganton and Charlotte.
“It’s very much like an East Carteret in the mountains,” Smith said. “It’s a small school. You walk out of the front door of the admissions office, and the mountain is right there in your face. It’s a really nice campus.”
Students enjoy a 12:1 student-faculty ratio, a number that was welcome news to Carletta.
“One of the things I worried about going to college is, if I was falling behind, would I be able to ask for help,” Carletta said. “It’s comforting to know I can get help, talk to my professors. I’ve been up there twice, and one thing they stress is that you’ll probably live close to your professors. They’ll be your neighbors, so you’ll get to know them well.”
Carletta plans on majoring in exercise science. He’s interested in becoming a trainer or physical therapist.
“I told him his No. 1 job there is to a get an education,” Smith said. “Wrestling is just an added benefit. He understands that. I think he will be happy there. He’s excited about it. I’m looking forward to go up there and watch him wrestle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.