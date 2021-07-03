Ronan Carletta, seated center, will join the Montreat Cavaliers next season in the program’s second year. Others in the photo are, left to right: seated, parents Anne-Rita Carletta and Eugene Carletta; standing, East Carteret Principal Jay Westbrook, East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee, East Carteret wrestling coach Harrison Smith, and East Carteret Vice Principal Juanita Russell. (Contributed photo)