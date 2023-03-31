RICHLANDS — The West Carteret baseball team opened up 3A Coastal Conference play Tuesday in dominating fashion with a 15-2 triumph over Richlands.
The Patriots improved to 4-3 overall. The Wildcats fell to 2-8 overall.
Each team put up two runs in the first inning, but the home team failed to plate another run while West put four on the board in both the second and third to make it a 10-2 game.
Josh Mason went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, and Landon Gray went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs.
Landon Millis, AJ Burke, Will Bates, Josh Johnston, Blaine Norris and CW Bayer each tallied a hit with Norris and Bayer each hitting a double.
Norris drove in two runs while Johnston scored two.
The Patriots stole nine bases with Ryland Howell, Mason, Millis and Johnston swiping two apiece.
Cameron Pavy earned the win on the mound, striking out five and walking one in four innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits.
