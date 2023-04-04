OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team improved to 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference Thursday with an 11-6 win over White Oak.
The Cougars (6-7 overall) trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring four runs apiece in the next two frames and three in the sixth to capture their fifth win in six games.
Croatan had less hits than the Vikings (1-8 overall, 0-2 conference) and committed more errors, but solid pitching from the trio of Liam McFadden, Easton Taylor and Seth Boyette got the job done anyway.
McFadden started on the mound and pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking as many while allowing two hits and one earned run.
Taylor pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and struck out five with just one batter walked and two hits and one earned run allowed.
Boyette tossed the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits but no runs while striking out two and walking two.
Croatan’s Nathan Griffin hit 2-for-4 at the plate and tallied two runs and one RBI. Broderyk Miller drove in four runs and scored two, while Boyette and McFadden scored two runs apiece.
Jeffery Owens and C.J. Graff each had two hits for White Oak. Gavin Tascione took the loss on the mound with 3 2/3 innings of work. He walked four and gave up two hits and four earned runs.
Croatan will host West Carteret (6-3 overall) on Thursday for a rematch from a trip to Morehead City that was slated for Tuesday. The Patriots enter the week 6-3 overall and 2-0 in league play.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
White Oak....................111 010 2 - 6 6 4
Croatan.......................000 443 x - 11 5 6
WP – Taylor
LP – Tascione
White Oak leading hitters: Graff 2-4 (3B), 2 RBIs, run; Owen 2-5, run; Chance 1-2, RBI; Baxter 1-4, RBI.
Croatan leading hitters: Griffin 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; S. Boyette 1-3, 2 runs; Miller 1-3 (2B), 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Taylor 1-3.
