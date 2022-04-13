HARKERS ISLAND — After two years in hiatus, the Core Sound Run made a successful return on April 2.
The event, comprised of a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run, kicked off a calendar year of road races, all looking to make a return to normalcy after changed race dates and cancelations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunny skies and brisk temperatures greeted the crowd of runners and walkers gathered outside the Core Sound Museum on Harkers Island. By the end, there were 132 finishers in the 5K and 29 in the 10K.
The numbers aren’t far off the pre-pandemic totals for the race. In the last race in 2019, there were 155 finishers in the 5K and 55 in the 10K.
In the 10K this year, Tyler Pake, 39, of Beaufort was the top runner with a time of 38 minutes, 14 seconds. The other two podium male runners were Josiah Hynes, 17, of Gloucester in second place with a 40:30 clocking and Zachary Coblentz, 25, of Livonia, Mich., in third with a time of 42:42.
Lauren Dicktel, 24, of Greenville clocked the best finish for a female runner in 41:03, good for third overall. Rebecca Dubay, 40, of New Bern placed second in the female division with a time of 52:23, and Lauren Blakefield, 43, of Swansboro placed third in 53:52.
In the 5K, Katherine Price, 41, of Beaufort had the best time overall with a 19:45 clocking. Female runners made up the entire overall podium with a 9-year-old registered as K. Lamberson placing second in 20:46 and Delaney Bundy, 16, of Cary finishing third in 22:50.
The male division winner opted to register for the race as an anonymous participant, placing fourth overall in 23:32. Kent Pittman II, 28, of Morehead City placed second in the division with a time of 23:33, and Flint Harding, 31, of Morehead City placed third in 24:05.
Here are results of the race:
2022 CORE SOUND RUN
10K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Lauren Dicktel, 41:03; 2, Rebecca Dubay, 52:23; 3, Lauren Blakefield, 53:52.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Erin Strohschein, 56:19; 2, Cynthia Treichler, 1:00:03; 3, Alex Nemeth, 1:02:18.
40-49: 1, Joy Masencup, 1:00:21; 2, Suzanna Mullins, 1:07:00; 3, Jamie Murphy 1:15:43.
50-59: 1, Misty Beil, 58:49; 2, Joanna Flynn, 1:14:15.
60-69: 1, Kathy Marcheselli, 1:01:36; 2, Robin Anderson, 1:21:40.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Tyler Pake, 38:14; 2, Josiah Hynes, 40:30; 3, Zachary Coblentz, 42:42.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: 1, Peyton Kelly, 55:47.
30-39: 1, Eric Thurau, 55:38; 2, Tim Nguyen, 56:54; 3, Stephen Nemeth, 1:03:41.
40-49: 1, Brian Flanagan, 44:02; 2, Allen Frost, 49:23; 3, Brandon Guthrie, 54:28.
50-59: 1, Steve Tulevech, 42:48; 2, James Mullins, 52:07; 3, Shannon Adams, 55:47.
60-69: 1, Bret Murphy, 55:16.
70-and-over: None.
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Katherine Price, 19:45; 2, K. Lamberson, 20:46; 3, Delaney Bundy, 22:50.
14-and-under: 1, N. West, 26:57; 2, E. Glaser, 28:25; 3, R. Belokur, 31:12.
15-19: 1, Eva Leasure, 26:47.
20-29: 1, Hallie Smith, 29:00; 2, Haley Cooley, 31:38; 3, Bridget Davis, 34:40.
30-39: 1, Lara Lee, 24:30; 2, M.J. Shofkom, 27:25; 3, Reba Lewis, 29:42.
40-49: 1, Brooke Navarro, 28:29; 2, Amy Matthews, 28:43; 3, Andrea Beasley, 31:12.
50-59: 1, Linda Fulford, 28:52; 2, Amanda Bullard-Maxwell, 30:32; 3, Kim Leasure, 35:14.
60-69: 1, Patty Cloninger, 32:00; 2, Simmons Jackie, 32:58; 3, Jane Richter, 38:26.
70-and-over: 1, Mattie Seaton, 37:39.
MALE
Overall: 1, Anonymous, 23:32; 2, Kent Pittman II, 23:33; 3, Flint Harding, 24:05.
14-and-under: 1, L. Vogelsong, 24:56; 2, Sam Humphries, 26:20; 3, B. Craver, 27:23.
15-19: 1, Jesse Humphries, 29:35.
20-29: 1, Eric Kaps, 24:56; 2, Josh Pannell, 26:10; 3, Chris Smith, 27:42.
30-39: 1, Chris Baker, 25:43; 2, Patrick Carr, 26:18; 3, Josh Boudreau, 33:21.
40-49: 1, Joshua Arthur, 25:15; 2, Jon Altman, 26:37; 3, Nick Wilson, 28:23.
50-59: 1, Rob Jackson, 26:12; 2, Jose Tenorio, 26:43; 3, Chris Pardue, 28:27.
60-69: 1, Peter Schmitt, 27:34; 2, Gary Davis, 29:41; 3, Tim Leonard, 30:52.
70-and-over: 1, Kurt Brendstrup, 30:26; 2, David Hanselman, 35:56; 3, Chris Hunter, 44:08.
