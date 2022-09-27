We have now passed the first unofficial day of fall, Labor Day that is – my first day of fall, the first mullet blow of the season and finally the astronomical first day of fall as we celebrated the autumnal equinox.
We are now in the water temperature regime where we have falling temperatures from September through January before we see that dim light of rising temperatures as we approach the proverbial end of the winter tunnel. By the way, although May shows us the fastest-rising temperatures in the spring, October gives us the biggest drop in water temperatures of the year. Currently, we see the hopefulness of mullet blows and other baits, anchovies and shrimp, exiting our backwaters and the telltale signs of yellow sulfur butterflies and black and orange monarchs filling the air as they head south.
So far, some things seem on schedule, like the mullet returning to the ocean, along with bay anchovies on schedule. They will come out in leaps and bounds, as well as notable surges. To date, I have seen at least three or four major events, each lasting a few days. But be sure, there are still plenty of mullet playing in our back-waters ready to come out in proverbial droves when they so desire.
Although almost over, the flounder bite, especially on live mullet, has been outstanding from all venues. Did you see the 12.65-pound doormat weighed in at Chasin’ Tails by Sam Pierce? That fish was caught on a live minnow off a dock in Bogue Sound. You still have a few days remaining in the season, so I have a couple of suggestions.
One, like Sam Pierce, try live bait off an Intracoastal Waterway dock. All you need is a few feet of water, and there are plenty of flounder hiding under those docks.
Secondly, give Artificial Reef (AR) 320 a try. There are plenty of flounder, chopper blues, Spanish mackerel and false albacore there, along with some king mackerel and maybe a late-season cobia. Plus, there is almost NO fishing pressure. It’s not that far from AR 315, only about 3.2 miles, and bring some live bait. If you are a bit more adventurous, give AR 330 a try. There is so much structure there – ships, concrete pipes, etc., much of it quite new, and it’s only 10 miles from the Beaufort Sea Buoy and has even less traffic.
I mentioned king mackerel. Like many fish porking up for the winter, their feeding habits become very aggressive. Have you even seen any of those October sky shots as they attack a slow-trolled live bait? Very exciting, so keep your camera handy.
I’m basically a surf fisherman, so fall is my favorite time to fish the beach here on Bogue Banks where I live, using artificials … metal, plastic, sometimes wood. The Spanish and blues are fun, but my prime targets are speckled trout and red drum, working my Kastmaster, MirrOlures and soft plastics, and of course, my tandem rig with a soft plastic or Gulp! on the long side of a dropper loop and a teaser fly on the short side. For my fly, I like silverside/anchovy imitations or a copperhead, which looks like a shrimp.
On special days, conditions permitting, I’ll throw some top-water baits to see if there are any takers, that being speckled trout, red drum, blues, Spanish and fat Alberts. And yes, the fall run of speckled trout has a long rich history here on Bogue Banks and is a special topic all its own.
For some of my favorite Bogue Banks surf angling destinations, check out my article at https://www.ncoif.com/bogue-banks-ocean-surf-fishing-locations/.
Other locations include the surf at Cape Lookout and along Core Banks, as well as the Radio Island public beach as you work your way south toward the military landing area and fence. From that area, you can fish the submerged rock jetty. That area has often produced one of the early runs of speckled trout as they emerge back into the ocean as migrants.
So far this season, the surf has shown some Spanish and blues, especially around inlets, but the red drum bite remains a surf fishing mystery.
Next week, I will jabber about some of the bottom fishing options we expect in the fall – sea mullet, puffers, sheepshead, pompano, you know the targets.
---------------------
Inside fishing has picked up well, the trout action is very good, reds are schooling up, and if you just bottom fish, both sheepshead and black drum catches have been excellent.
It’s clear that the recent creel and size restrictions is paying off both in numbers of fish being caught and the increasing size as well. It’s not a mystery that the New River and Neuse River creeks are heating up for trout and drum as the old drum fishery in the Neuse and New rivers is still holding its own as another good year goes into the books. There has been some scattered action in the Haystacks, Middle Marshes and North River.
Hopefully soon, I’ll have a chance to check out the local creeks along Highway 24, as well as at Pettiford Creek on Highway 58 by the Emerald Isle bridge and Boathouse Creek, and the newish pier access in Cedar Point for late-season speckled trout.
With the baits making more than cameo appearances lately, there has been some surf action at Fort Macon and around Bogue Inlet with Spanish and blues leading the way, along with some wild, crazy ladyfish and an occasional pompano. I don’t catch many pompano since I use exclusively artificial baits, but when I do, it’s a big one, usually on a Kastmaster. They pull really hard and are fun to catch and taste great for dinner.
---------------------
As for piers, Bogue Banks piers had a slowish week of fishing at Oceanana and Bogue Inlet, whereas the Topsail piers have had a somewhat better week. Hurricane Fiona’s swells were the talk last week, pounding the beach and piers.
Oceanana Pier reports some blues, Spanish, spots and sea mullet.
Bogue Inlet Pier had mostly short flounder and croakers, scattered blues and a few ladyfish, a pompano or two, a slot pup and the false albacore coming close enough to get hookups. Where are the fall sea mullet?
Seaview Pier had a pretty good week with blues and Spanish, flounder, along with slot-and-above red drum.
Surf City Pier also reports a good week with several kings, blues, Spanish, red and black drum, spots and sea mullet.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a good week as well with six kings, blues, Spanish, slot drum and mullet.
---------------------
Offshore, and even nearshore fishing, got “Fionaed” last week with Hurricane Ian now on the way via the Gulf of Mexico.
I wonder what this week will bring. The tropics have really heated up in the last couple of weeks as we have just passed the peak of the tropical storm season in mid-September.
