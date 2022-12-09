VANCEBORO — The Croatan girls basketball team dipped to 3-3 on Tuesday with a 48-44 loss at West Craven.
The Cougars led the Eagles (2-1) by four at halftime but were outscored 27-19 in the second half to lose their second straight game.
They fell at East Carteret 52-31 on Friday.
The two teams were as closely matched as the four-point final score suggested. The Cougars held a slight 26-19 advantage on the boards and only had one more turnover, 22, than the home team.
West Craven had a slightly better night shooting, however, going 39 percent on field goals compared to 31 for Croatan. The Cougars finished 2-of-5 from deep while the Eagles went 4-of-12.
Ginger Hayden came close to recording a double-double for the Cougars, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds on top of three steals. She shot 50 percent from the floor and went 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
Madi Rogers also reached double scoring figures with 12 points, while Landry Clifton tallied nine points and four rebounds. Rogers shot well in the game, converting three of her four field goals and going 2-of-5 from the three-point line.
Torvanyah Heggie and Courtney Brown scored 14 apiece for the Eagles. Alissa Yates tallied nine points and 10 rebounds.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan...............................15 10 9 10 - 44
West Craven..........................7 14 13 14 - 48
CROATAN (44) – Hayden 15, Rogers 12, Clifton 9, Buchan 4, Wilson 4.
WEST CRAVEN (48) – Brown 14, Torve. Heggie 14, A. Yates 9, S. Yates 7, Jones 4, Torva. Heggie 2.
