OCEAN — Will Sutton’s long, incredible journey through NBC’s The Titan Games came to an end Monday in the season two finale.
The Trenton native and Croatan agriculture teacher, who proudly adopted the moniker “Country Strong” throughout the competition, placed second with a close loss to Central Region champion Matt Chan, a firefighter from Denver. Sutton was the Eastern Region champ after last week’s semifinal victory.
“It wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, but that’s OK,” Sutton said. “I’m proud of how far I got, and I had an amazing experience.”
Sutton squared off against Chan and Western Region champion Noah Palicia, an Air Force instructor pilot from Yokota Air Base in Japan, in the penultimate episode.
The trio first competed in a three-way competition called “Hammer Down,” which Chan won and earned an automatic berth to the final Mount Olympus run for the crown. Sutton finished third in the event, which saw competitors hammer pins into long poles to release them. The third poles had to be climbed to pull a lever and win.
“I hit a lot of slow-pitch softballs, and I can usually crank it,” Sutton said. “That thing wouldn’t move. I was hitting it hard as I can. But they always call me lightning – never hit the same place twice.”
After struggling a little in “Hammer Down,” Sutton absolutely smoked Palicia in the “Herculean Pull,” finishing off his victory in the blink of an eye to earn a spot on Mount Olympus alongside Chan. “Herculean Pull” had contestants pull two long horizontal poles out their holes and then compete tug-of-war style to pull the third one out. Sutton cleared his third pole before Palicia could even approach it.
“I knew I had to be faster and get up there,” Sutton said. “I have raw power and stuff, but I knew I needed that speed because Noah has a lot of endurance. I wanted to get up there as quick as possible, and it worked out.”
It all came to a head on Mount Olympus, the 10-stage obstacle course that three of Sutton’s opponents during his regional competitions couldn’t finish. Two wrinkles were added for the finals, including two solid walls the contestants had to kick through to access the “Cage Crawl” section. It was a difficult task for all four contestants (including the two female competitors), but 5-7, 180-pound Sutton had a distinct disadvantage against 5-9, 217-pound Chan.
“I definitely think a good technique was needed, but I was also shy 35-40 pounds for that one,” Sutton said. “They wanted to add something different and something entertaining. I was OK with that. I gave it everything I had.”
Sutton and Chan were neck and neck until the “Cage Crawl” when Chan broke through his wall earlier and gained a solid lead. Chan was the oldest contestant in the show this season at 42 but never slowed up on the final “Ball & Chain” task, all with Sutton on his trail.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Matt Chan,” Sutton said. “He was an animal on Mount Olympus, and he finished second in the ESPN Crossfit Games. That’s not a small thing. He’s a pretty amazing athlete. When we showed up at the combine, everyone was saying, “Oh my gosh, there’s Matt Chan. We’re competing against him.” I thought ‘Who in the husk is that?’ But I looked him on the internet and found out pretty quickly.”
At the combine dinner, Sutton and Chan struck up a lengthy conversation and a quick friendship.
“We became pretty good friends through the show. He’s as good a guy as you can meet,” Sutton said. “He does a lot of good things for the firefighting community in terms of charity and stuff.”
The show filmed its season two episodes in early March before the rise of COVID-19. The jayvee boys basketball coach had to keep his incredible second-place finish a secret for five months.
“It was fun knowing and them not knowing,” Sutton said. “I knew there was going to be a little bit of a letdown, but as far as I can see, people are still pretty happy with how far I got.”
Sutton was disappointed he didn’t win – male and female champs get $100,000 in prize money after all – but he wasn’t deterred from the overall positive experience he had in earned an Eastern Region title and making a solid showing at the finals.
“The whole town coming together and supporting me was really special,” Sutton said. “I think people could relate to me and find positive correlations. I’m from a small country town, and people from small rural towns sometimes think they can’t ever go anywhere or do anything special, and that’s just not true. You can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it and put yourself out there.”
Sutton had all summer to relish his finish in the competition, but now he’s back to his day job – teaching at Croatan High School. Other opportunities to compete or showcase his athleticism may pop up in the future, but for now, Sutton is just focused on the upcoming semester.
“I’m going back to my classroom and getting ready for the school year,” he said. “If any opportunities arise that I feel can make a positive impact on people, I’ll take it. But for right now, I’m just staying put and teaching and do the best I can to do that and inspire the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.