OCEAN — The West Carteret girls tennis team put itself back into the hunt for a 3A Coastal Conference championship on Wednesday with a 5-4 win over Swansboro.
The Patriots had previously lost a match apiece to league co-frontrunners Swansboro (6-1) and Croatan (6-1), but the win over the Pirates (9-2 overall) brought them within a game of first place at 5-2. West has only played conference matches this season.
It’s notable that Swansboro’s No. 1 netter Michelle Armani was out sick for the match, but the Patriots still went 3-3 in singles and won two of three doubles matches to secure the win. They lost the first match against the Bucs 7-2 with no wins in doubles.
Singles victories in the rematch came from Sasha Baker at No. 2, Ansley Jones at No. 3 and Abigail Kellis at No. 6. Baker was on the winning end of a tiebreaker set against Annabelle Henderson, besting her 2-6, 7-5, 10-3.
Jones defeated Mia Lucero 6-2, 6-2, and Kellis beat Nevaeh Brown 6-1, 6-0.
There was another tiebreaker set in the singles round, at No. 5 between Sofia Mason and Swansboro’s Peyton Eckert. All three of their sets were decided by just two points, with Mason losing 6-4, 5-7, 15-13.
In doubles, West lost at No. 1, but Fletcher Worrell and Mason teamed up at No. 2 for an 8-5 win over Carolena Gongora and Henderson, while Kate McCoury and Jones teamed up at No. 3 for an 8-2 win over Eckert and Brown.
West will host White Oak (1-10 overall) on Tuesday for its next match.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 5, Swansboro 4
Singles
No. 1: Anina Caviezel (S) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Annabelle Henderson (S), 2-6, 7-5 (10-3).
No. 3: Ansley Jones (WC) def. Mia Lucero (S), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4: Carolena Gongora (S) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-4, 6-0.
No. 5: Peyton Eckert (S) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 6-4, 5-7 (15-13).
No. 6: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Nevaeh Brown (S), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Caviezel/Lucero (S) def. Germain/Baker (WC), 8-6.
No. 2: Worrell/Mason (WC) def. Henderson/Gongora (S), 8-5.
No. 3: Kate McCoury/Jones (WC) def. Eckert/Brown (S), 8-2.
