NEWPORT — Every sport has a feat that makes everyone stop and take note.
Baseball has the perfect game, basketball has the 100-point game, and golf has aces on a par 4.
Tennis is no different.
Earlier this season when Croatan sophomore Ty Nickson won 24 straight points to capture a “golden set,” a 6-0 win over his opponent without a single point allowed, his head coach Jim Sheehan certainly took note. It was one of just a few Sheehan had ever seen in his time around the game.
So, when Nickson doubled down and scored 48 straight points for an ultra-rare “golden match,” neither one could believe it.
“It was all kind of shocking,” Nickson said. “I didn’t realize how rare it was until the bus ride home when coach Sheehan said he’d never had a player do it.”
Sheehan compared the feat to another singular accomplishment.
“It would be like a pitcher throwing a perfect game and striking every batter out on three pitches,” he said. “It just doesn’t happen. Absolutely incredible.”
Nickson got his perfect 6-0, 6-0 win over Jason Wilson of White Oak in a match at Piney Green on March 29. It was part of a 9-0 victory for the Cougars who finished the regular season 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The sophomore netter remembers when he first noticed there was something special about the match.
“I was in the third game of the first set when I realized I hadn’t given up a point yet,” Nickson said. “I spent the rest of the set focused on getting the ball over and not hitting it too hard to go out.”
Sheehan knew his player hadn’t given a game up to his opponent, but it wasn’t until a mid-match check-in that he realized exactly what was happening.
“I looked over there, and I could see that he was playing the ball nice and smart,” Sheehan said. “He was rolling along, and then during the changeover in the set, I asked him how he was doing and he told me, ‘I haven’t lost a point.’”
After a doubletake, Sheehan congratulated Nickson and encouraged him to keep up the strong play.
“Once I got that first golden set, I thought I could probably do it again,” Nickson said. “I just tried to stay conservative, not try to overdo it.”
There is no way to determine how many high school tennis matches have produced a “golden match,” but in professional tennis, it has only happened 12 times. Sheehan saw his daughter, Morgan, come two points away from the feat after she bagged a golden set.
“I’ve seen that happen in a set, but not in an entire match,” Sheehan said. “I don’t care what skill level the opponent is at, that’s a very hard thing to do. You can’t make a single mistake. There can’t be a ball that hits the net and trickles over, not a bad call or a flub on a serve.”
Nickson is only a sophomore on a senior-heavy team, so his playing time has been limited this season. He is 4-0 in singles at the No. 6 spot and 9-0 in doubles with different partners.
“He’s a great kid, has worked really hard this season,” Sheehan said. “He’s going to be a stalwart next year. Every chance he gets to do something like this is going to help.”
This is only the second year Nickson has played tennis. He came over from soccer last spring, got introduced to the sport and decided to stick around.
“Team sports are great, but it’s nice to have the whole court to yourself,” he said. “You can get into your own rhythm and just worry about yourself. I think tennis is something I’d like to continue, something I can pick up and get better at during my high school career.”
On the day of Nickson’s perfect match, he wasn’t originally penciled in at the last singles spot.
“We were in a situation where we had seven guys who could play,” Sheehan said. “Ty needed to play some singles matches, and the other guys were all on board with it. So, we decided to rotate him in at No. 6, and man, did it work out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.