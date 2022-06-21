MOREHEAD CITY — After a week of waiting, Mercenaria is the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament winner with a 572.6-pound blue marlin worth an industry-record $3.48 million in prizes.
The 72-foot Viking from Cherrystone, Va. actually brought in the first fish of the weeklong competition, outlasting seven challengers over six days of offshore action that included a tournament-record 223 releases.
Owner Chad Ballard, Capt. Neil Sykes, angler Matthew Brown and the rest of the team took center stage at the awards ceremony on Sunday, receiving the applause of their peers as they go down in tournament lore in just their first year fishing the competition.
“They’re a great group of people, and we were excited to see them make it home after a long week of waiting,” Big Rock Executive Director Madison Struyk said. “We’re excited about how everything turned out last week, another great tournament.”
After three straight years of multiple blue marlins being weighed on the final day, including two winners, Struyk was grateful that the tournament could declare a winner on Saturday night.
“Late-night fish are certainly more exciting, but they make things pretty tough on us logistically,” Struyk said.
This year’s tournament marked another year of growth with a field of 266 boats putting up a record $5.85 million purse.
“The numbers were incredible,” Struyk said. “And everyone had a nice, safe time all week. The events we were able to hold all week were incredible, too. I think everyone was ready to celebrate in-person again.”
The three checks Mercenaria held up for photos were all sizable, but they weren’t the only big ones doled out at the awards ceremony.
Carolina Time went home with a $527,000 prize for the Level VII Largest Dolphin Winner Take All Division with a 54.1-pound bull reeled in on Thursday. The Parker Jones catch lasted the week without any close challengers until Reel Time brought in a 43-pounder on Saturday for second place.
The next-biggest check went to Wall Hanger, $426,288 for a 556.4-pound blue marlin reeled in by angler Stacy Allen and Capt. Brian Allen. A third-place prize of $283,525 went to High Yield for a 536.8-pound fish caught by angler Bernard Linney and Capt. Paul Wiseman.
The other remaining blue marlins in the competition were 526.7 pounds off Bad Habit, 479.7 pounds off Builder’s Choice, 545.1 pounds off Miss Wy, 427.8 pounds off Breakwater and 401.3 pounds off Sylva Lining.
RELEASE RECORD
Before this year, the record for total releases made in a week was 180 set in 2020. Now, the new record is 223 blue marlin, white marlin, sailfish and spearfish caught and released Monday through Saturday.
The tournament has made sure to incentivize the release divisions with big paydays. Safari made a late push in the week and won the Level VIII Release Division with 2,250 points for the release of five blue marlins and two sailfish. That won the boat, captained by Rodney “Moon” Crossman, a handsome $187,707 payout.
Daily release winners were Wave Paver (1,600 points) on Monday, Speculator (800) on Tuesday, Stream Weaver (800) on Wednesday, Safari on Thursday (1,325) and Friday (925) and Cuervos (800) on Saturday. Each daily release winner captured a $37,541.67 prize.
There was also the Level IX Non-Omnidirectional Sonar Release Division, won by Irene with 1,200 points for the release of three blue marlin. The James Ewing-captained boat won $129,625 for weekly and daily prizes.
Daily non-sonar release winners were Pari (400 points) on Monday, Carolina Girl (800) on Tuesday, Royal Flush (800) on Wednesday, Irene (800) on Thursday, Redemption (525) on Friday and Cuervos (800) on Saturday. Each daily non-sonar release winner captured a $42,854.17 prize.
The Level X Outboard Division is release only, won this year by 2020 Level I winner Pelagic Hunter II with 800 points for the release of two blue marlins. The boat won $42,500 for the Level X and the Level XI Winner Take All divisions.
LADY ANGLERS
It was a solid week of fishing for lady anglers in the competition with two of the top four blue marlins and the weightiest gamefish overall.
At the beginning of tournament week, Can Do Too won the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament with 800 points for the release of two blue marlin. The two releases from Hunter Gentel and Meredith Hinton won the boat $104,973 in total prizes.
The Level II Largest Dolphin prize of $88,825 went to Wet Dream for a 42.8-pound fish reeled in by Nicole Yusko. The catch won an additional $16,150 for a $104,975 total payday.
This year’s KWLA tournament produced a record 215 boats and a $318,750 purse. There were 50 total releases made during the competition.
For the Big Rock Tournament, Stacy Allen of Wall Hanger weighed the second-place 556.4-pound blue marlin, Jennifer Smith reeled in the fourth-place 526.7-pound fish off Bad Habit, and
Crystal Johnston brought in the 131.2-pound tuna.
BIG GAMEFISH
Visitors to the weigh station last week saw more than just big blue marlin. Big gamefish was a theme all week as massive dolphin, tuna and wahoo were brought to the scale.
On Tuesday, Speculator took the wahoo lead for the week with a 104.7-pounder reeled in by Rob Leerink. It was one of five 50-plus pound wahoo brought in all week. Leerink’s catch won the boat $5,000 in prizes.
On Wednesday, Desperado trumped Speculator’s gamefish weight with a whopping 131.2-pound tuna reeled in by Crystal Johnston worth $5,000 in prizes. The tournament often goes without a single tuna all week, but there were four weighed this year, including a 121.1-pounder off Fly N Fish.
Thursday saw the arrival of the winning Carolina Time dolphin, and on Friday, April Mae weighed a 50.2-pound wahoo. The Fly N Fish catch rounded out the week on Saturday.
BY THE NUMBERS
This year marks the sixth time in the last 10 competitions that the winning fish was brought in on the first day of the tournament. The last time a boat won with a first-day fish was Run Off in 2017.
Coincidentally, that was the tournament’s first $1 million winner, a $1.16 million prize for a 533.8-pound fish. The Mercenaria catch is big enough to have won five of the last 10 competitions. Last year, Widespread won $1.68 million with a 656.5-pounder.
The massive Mercenaria first-place prize is also bigger than every tournament purse before 2021 and bigger than the last four first-place prizes combined.
The boat was entered in all levels of the tournament, including the new Level VI Super 20 Winner Take All category. That one is worth $1,156,000 in prizes, the Level IV division is worth $837,250 in prizes, Level III $450,500, Level II $243,312.50 and Level I $25,000.
With the $777,750 Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize factored in, that’s a grand total of $3,489,812.50 for the winning boat.
Last year, the tournament was able to donate a whopping $1 million, capping the year of giving in November. It isn’t until then that the tournament will know how much it is able to give this year.
“That’s our favorite time of year,” Struyk said. “We’re hoping to have another year as big as, if not bigger than, last year.”
