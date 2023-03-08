CARTERET COUNTY — The three county girls teams all took part Friday and Saturday in the Battle at the Beach Soccer Showcase.
Croatan and West Carteret each went 1-1 while East Carteret put up a 0-2 mark.
After taking a 3-0 loss to Fike (2-1), the Cougars earned a 2-0 win over Coastal Christian (0-2). Natalie Eickhoff and Kaygan Forsythe scored for Croatan.
The Cougars (1-2) will next hit the road to take on Hickory (1-0) on Friday.
Sam Huber and Cate Siebert each scored for West (2-1) in a 2-1 victory over Southern Nash (1-1) with Chloe Dunn tallying an assist.
Huber provided the lone goal against J.H. Rose (2-0) in a 3-1 loss with Caroline Dickinson providing the assist.
The Patriots will participate in The Brittany Soccer Showcase in Wilson on Friday and Saturday with games versus Rocky Mount Academy (0-0) and Cleveland (2-0-1).
Sydney Roberson gave East (0-2) a 1-0 lead over Wood Charter (3-0) and later tied it 2-2 before the Wolves scored with four minutes to go to capture the 3-2 triumph.
The Mariners fell 6-0 to Clinton (3-0).
Woods Charter was the 1A state runner-up last season with a 19-1-2 mark while Clinton was the 2A state runner-up with a 25-3 record.
East will also take part in The Brittany, playing Dash United (1-0) on Friday and Wilson Christian Academy (0-1) on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.