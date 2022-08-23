HAVELOCK — The Croatan football team’s season started with a shutout 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday.
Both teams rushed for around 200 yards, but the Rams (1-0) also threw for 191 with quarterback Andrew Frazier tossing four touchdowns and an interception.
The Rams led the Cougars (0-1) by 35-0 at halftime and scored seven in the third quarter.
Despite the loss, Croatan running back Brayden Stephens had an outstanding night with 125 yards on 24 carries for a 5.2-yard average. The Cougars’ rushing attack churned for 192 total yards with between 44 from Anthony Bentz adding 44 and Josh Steffy 24.
The Cougars only completed one pass in their run-heavy option offense with starter Coleman Davis connecting with Jackson Griffing for a 16-yard gain.
On defense, Landon Lewis led for the Cougars with four tackles. Josh Steffy and Brewer Griffing had three apiece, Wylie Fenton had 1.5 sacks, and Max Cardona grabbed an interception.
Havelock’s balanced offense had two 100-yard producers in Frazier and running back Lebron Sharpe, who finished with 185 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 carries. In the passing game, Frazier’s top target was Javonte Vereen with three catches for 73 yards and two scores.
Croatan will host Pamlico County (0-1) on Friday. Havelock will travel to West Carteret (1-0).
Here are results of the game:
Croatan........................0 0 0 0 - 0
Havelock.....................20 15 7 0 - 42
Croatan Havelock
46-192 Rushes-yards 15-213
1-4-0 Passing 10-14-1
16 Passing yards 191
208 Total yards 404
2-2 Fumbles-lost 2-2
4-24 Punts 0-0
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Croatan – Stephens 24-125, Bentz 16-44, J. Steffy 5-24, Davis 1-(-)1; Havelock – Sharpe 10-185, Frazier 4-15, Vereen 1-13.
PASSING: Croatan – Davis 1-2-0-16, Taylor 0-2-0-0; Havelock – Frazier 9-13-1-188, Williams 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING: Croatan – Griffing 1-16; Havelock – Vereen 3-73, Williams 2-46, Cumbo 2-39, Sharpe 1-15, Hyman 1-15.
