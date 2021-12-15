OCEAN — Croatan hosted its annual Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, placing second in a field of 12 teams.
A collection of programs from the eastern part of the state made the trip to Ocean, with New Bern leaving as the champ with 213.5 points. Croatan scored 197 points and finished with two individual champions.
West Carteret also attended the event, finishing with 124.5 points to place seventh overall with two individual weight class winners.
The Cougars may have only walked away with two champions, but they finished with a podium placer in eight of the 14 weight classes.
Drake Egan (14-2) won at 160 pounds, and Cody Raymond (12-2) was the victor in the 145-pound weight division.
Gavin Cohen (11-2) placed second at 113 pounds, Cameron Sanchez (9-6) was second at 106, Garrett Cortese (8-4) was third at 170, Landon Gray (14-3) was third at 182, A.J. Pile (9-5) was third at 195, and Tomas Aguero (7-8) was third at 220.
Egan pinned his way through the tournament, ending with a 2:45 defeat of De’Jon Fifer (15-5) of White Oak. It was a rematch from Egan’s 5:12 pin of Fifer in the semifinal round of the Swiss Bear Classic. Egan also scored pins of 2:42 and 37 seconds to reach the finals.
Raymond won his weight class with an 11-5 decision over Gerald Johnson (18-4) of West Craven. To reach the first-place match, he had to defeat a familiar foe, Swansboro’s Klint Rhude (12-4), by an 11-4 decision. He pinned Rhude in 2:55 during the Swiss Bear finals.
Cohen also faced a familiar foe in Havelock’s Sam Brody (13-3) in his first-place match. Brody pinned him in 5:45 after Cohen had pinned Brody in 3:54 in the Swiss Bear finals. Cohen scored a 43-second pin over Washington’s Braxton Woolard (14-9) to reach the finals.
Sanchez faced a tough matchup in his finals bout with Cole Hunt (17-1) of Jacksonville, getting pinned at the 1:44 mark. He had to win three matches to reach the finals, including 9-8 decision over Washington’s Christian Price (11-6) in the quarterfinal. The win avenged a 4:03 pin by Price in the Swiss Bear Classic.
Cortese finished his tournament with a win, pinning White Oak’s Jayden Nickleberry (11-9) in 2:56.
Gray bested Collin Jasset (8-4) of Havelock in an 8-4 decision to place third in his weight division.
Pile pinned Topsail’s Aaron Martinez (8-7) in 2:49 to win his weight class’s consolation finals.
Aguero took almost his entire third-place match against Logan Shiers (7-7) of New Bern to score a 5:00 pin for the victory.
--------------
The Patriots had two champions in the tournament with Skyler Oxford (14-1) capturing the 120-pound weight division and Hiroki Cruz (14-2) winning at 182 pounds.
Joshua Knipe (13-2) placed second at 195 pounds, and Isaac McPherson (13-3) finished third at 285.
Oxford pinned his way through his weight class, each of them in the second period or earlier. His last one was in 3:09 over Havelock’s Seth Bliss (13-3). Bliss only has three losses, two of them to Oxford who pinned him in 2:35 during the finals of the Swiss Bear Classic.
Cruz came into the tournament with only two losses and took down another grappler with just one. In the finals, he pinned Dixon’s Bryston Desousa (16-2) in 2:29. He got that opportunity after winning a 13-3 major decision over Croatan’s Landon Gray (14-3), his second straight victory over his Cougar rival. Cruz is 2-1 against Gray so far this season.
Knipe was the third Patriot to reach the finals, but he lost a close 3-1 decision to Chase Salter (16-5) of White Oak. The two grapplers exchanged positions after Knipe won a 3-2 decision over Salter in the Swiss Bear finals.
McPherson finished his tournament with a 1:30 pin of Topsail’s Thomas Bennett (4-7). He was knocked out of the winner’s bracket with a 6-2 loss by decision Havelock’s Jaylen Jones (12-5). McPherson defeated Jones in a 2-1 decision in the Swiss Bear semifinals.
