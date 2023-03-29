OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team beat White Oak 16-2 Friday for its third straight win.
The 14-goal difference was the Cougars’ biggest of the season, vaulting them to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference.
They lead the conference after defeating First Flight 11-8 last week. The Nighthawks (4-2 overall) are the only other conference team with a winning record at 2-1.
With the loss, White Oak dropped to 0-3 in league play and 1-8 overall.
With the win, Croatan has won five of its last six games, averaging a 7.2-goal advantage in those wins. Its only losses were to Laney (8-1), the No. 10-ranked team in the state, and New Bern (7-3), ranked No. 24 in the east division.
Croatan is ranked No. 14 in the east across all classifications.
Lead Cougar scorers against the White Oak were Olivia Caulder and Audrey Kirkwood with three goals apiece. Lauren Hayden had the most scoring points with two goals and eight assists.
Ginger Hayden and Kate Wilson also scored two goals apiece. The game was Wilson’s return to the field after she injured her ankle in the second game of the season. She was the team’s leading scorer last spring.
The Cougars got a goal apiece from Kiera Hughes, Maddie Sutton, Graci Pickler and Mary Edna Kilpatrick. Riley Daniels and Sutton also dished an assist.
The team took 29 shots in total and scooped 42 groundballs. In the net, goalie Sophia Adkins finished with two saves.
Croatan hosted Swansboro (2-5) on Tuesday, a rematch from a 14-2 win over the Pirates on March 17. It will play at White Oak on Wednesday this week and host Northwood (5-3), the No. 18-ranked team in the division, on Saturday.
