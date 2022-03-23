BEAUFORT — It’s famously been said that hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports.
The adage can surely transfer over to the softball diamond. Hitting a round ball with a round bat is difficult under the best of circumstances.
Ashlyn Guthrie hasn’t experienced those this season. And yet, she’s working her way through it, hitting home runs in back-to-back games, including a walk-off, two-run blast versus Havelock on Friday to give East Carteret a 6-4 win.
“It would be lovely if I could hit a home run every game, but I’m definitely just aiming for base hits.” she said. “I’ve been honestly struggling this year.”
During the first week of softball practice, Guthrie’s first cousin, Daily Shepherd, was one of eight people killed in a plane crash off the coast.
Three other East students were lost in the crash, and Guthrie said she’s attended most of the funerals over the past month.
“It’s been really tough trying to push forward and keep your mind on softball when that feels so unimportant with everything going on,” she said.
As a result, her play at the plate suffered greatly in the first two and a half weeks of the season.
“Softball was supposed to take my mind off of it, but that wasn’t working, and I was struggling because of it,” she said. “It snowballed. I felt bad, and then I wasn’t playing well, and when I don’t play well, I feel bad. It was a vicious cycle.”
The senior right fielder hit .176 (3-for-17) in the first five games with only one extra-base hit, one RBI and one run.
“I’ve been pretty hard on myself about it, but I know with everything going on, I just have to give myself some grace,” Guthrie said.
Her slump might not have been notable if she was just any other player. She is far from it.
As a junior, she was named the N.C. Softball Coaches Association 1A Player of the Year-East with an incredible stat line of .615 average, 27 RBIs, 12 doubles, and 23 runs.
Guthrie hit in all 15 games last year and started this season with hits in the first two games to push her hit streak to 17. She then went hitless in the next two games to match the longest hitless streak in her career.
She went hitless in two straight games twice as a freshman when she led the team in RBIs (23) and home runs (five) while tying for second in runs (19) and ranking third in average (.377).
In 47 career games, she’s registered a hit in 39 and sports a career .443 average.
“I guess it was about time I hit a slump,” she said. “Not every game is going to be a great game. It was just a few games, but it felt like a full season. It was a mind thing. I know I can do it. I just wasn’t doing it.”
The last two games saw her look like her former self.
In a 13-2 victory over Croatan, she hit a three-run home run and ended the night 2-for-2. Facing a 2-1 count in the bottom of the eighth versus Havelock, she turned on a pitch and annihilated it over the left field fence.
“It felt pretty good,” she said. “I needed it, for sure. I was feeling the pressure. I really was just aiming for a base hit. Before I got up to bat, I was thinking, ‘How cool it would be if I could hit a walk-off home run.’ But I was like, ‘It will never happen.’”
Guthrie said she’s had doubts about previous home runs – she has eight in her career to go with 18 doubles and five triples – but there was no question about the homer against Havelock.
“Oh, I definitely knew that time,” she said. “My dad said when they went out there to go get it, it had gone over the second fence and it was out there by the road, so that one I definitely got a hold of.”
She’s raised her average to .273.
Unfortunately, Guthrie’s four years at East have been marred by tragic events.
Hurricane Florence hit in the fall of her freshman year, devastating the county. The coronavirus pandemic knocked out her sophomore season and then limited her junior season to just 15 games. In January, the team’s public address announcer, John Bunting, died suddenly at the age of 62 from COVID-19.
“I’ve never had a regular year of high school,” she said. “It finally felt like it was getting back to normal, and this plane crash has absolutely wrecked the whole community. I just thought it couldn’t get any worse, and I hate to say it, but it just keeps getting worse. It’s been crazy. It has been a very interesting high school career.”
Through it all, Guthrie has shined not only on the softball field, but in the classroom as well, ranking in the top 10 of her class with a 4.3 GPA.
She’s considering attending Western Carolina and majoring in forensic science and criminal justice with hopes of working for the SBI or FBI.
Her softball career may also continue in college.
“Maybe I’ll try and walk on,” she said. “I’ll keep my options open. You never know.”
Here are a few of Guthrie’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Moana.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Blacklist.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Song: “865” by Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Favorite Team: Alabama Crimson Tide.
Favorite Athlete: Montana Fouts.
Favorite Vacation: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Favorite Hobby: Watching Netflix.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.” – Napoleon Hill.
Favorite Food: Tacos.
Favorite Drink: Diet Pepsi.
Favorite Restaurant: Plaza Mexico.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Hitting my walk-off home run against Havelock.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Stephanie Sanders.
Favorite Sport: Softball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Praying before every game.
Favorite Website/App: Tiktok.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Doug the Pug.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Ian Somerhalder, Mark Wahlberg, Dansby Swanson, Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Anna Gillikin, Stella Bradford, Grace Fulcher, Christa Golden, Alisha Tosto and coach Franklin Fulcher.
Items For A Deserted Island: Glock, a blanket, my phone, Lysol, sunglasses.
