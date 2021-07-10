After making last week’s list of my favorite baseball movies, I realized my 7-year-old had never seen “Sandlot.”
He was pretty trepidatious after having to watch an hour of “Rudy,” but I assured him this would be different. He never took his eyes off the screen for the 101-minute runtime. He belly laughed at least twice, he got sad when “Hercules” the dog was crushed underneath a fence, but more importantly, he asked about playing baseball.
That’s the beauty of sports. It can change the mind of a kid who’s never had an ounce of interest in sports. It did the same for me. I played hockey for five years because of “The Mighty Ducks.” I tried out for football in the eighth grade after I saw “Remember the Titans” and I started riding my mom’s racing bike after I saw “Breaking Away.”
Movies can create a love of sports. That’s why they’re so important. This week, I want to highlight what I think are the best three hockey movies out there. Like last week with baseball, I’ll list three – a drama, a comedy and a kids pick.
Honestly, this week’s picks are almost too easy. There’s no better hockey drama than “Miracle.” The 2004 Disney film starring Kurt Russell reignited audiences to the “Miracle on Ice” narrative from the 1980 Winter Olympics, where the United States hockey team defeated the Soviets. By reintroducing the Herb Brooks figure to those who may have never heard of him, the movie stirs patriotism and the power that sports can have on nationalism.
In the movie, Russell’s character, Brooks, lobbies to become the U.S. team’s head coach. Looking to make up for when he was cut from the 1960 Olympic team, he puts together a ragtag team of college kids and retrains them in the European style of play. They meet the Soviets in the semifinals and win by not allowing them a single goal for the last 10 minutes of the game. It all ends with TV anchor Al Michaels’ famous line, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”
I dare you to find a single hockey fan who wouldn’t pick “Slap Shot” as the greatest comedy for the sport. Cool Hand Luke and those wretched holes Paul Newman had to dig was my first introduction to the storied actor, but “Slap Shot” will always be my strongest memory of him. It’s the highest-grossing hockey movie of all time with adjusted box office earnings of $151 million, and it still lingers on as the go-to hockey movie for all, regardless of genre.
The plot of the movie revolves around Newman’s character, Reggie Dunlop, a player and coach for the Charleston Chiefs. The team has seen better days, as has the New England town it plays in, with the closure of the local mill threatening the end of the team. When Dunlop finds out the upcoming season will be the team’s last, he taps into “goon” hockey and acquires the Hanson Brothers, whose raucous play reignites the fan base and turns the team around. It’s an entertainment lesson the NHL has never forgotten.
There are only three hockey movies who have grossed more than $100 million in adjusted box office earnings. Two of them are in the “Mighty Ducks” franchise. The Disney trilogy began in 1992 and changed my life forever. My generation was too young to know or care about the Bad News Bears, but Disney got the message with young audiences’ reactions to “The Mighty Ducks.” It was followed by a long line of ’90s kids sports classics, like “The Sandlot,” “Space Jam” and “Little Giants.”
In “Mighty Ducks,” Emilio Esteves’ character, Gordon Bombay, gets busted for a DUI and has to perform community service as a coach for the district’s poorest, and least-skilled, hockey team. He relearns the value of the game as he leads the ragtag bunch against his old, abusive coach, played by Lane Smith. The sequel sees the group of kids represent the U.S. in the peewee world championships, where they beat Iceland with the help of the “Bash Brothers,” modeled after the Hanson Brothers of “Slap Shot.”
Between the four major professional sports in this country, hockey is the least-watched by a large margin, but its movies are still timeless and can easily turn any casual watcher into a hockey lover.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.