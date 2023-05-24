GREENSBORO — The Croatan boys kept an outstanding streak alive Friday at the 3A track and field state meet.
The Cougars finished in the top five for the sixth straight season by taking third.
They posted 51 points to place behind Franklin with 59.5 and Dudley with 54.
Relay events gave Croatan its biggest points.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe won in 3 minutes, 20.45 seconds.
The 3,200-meter relay team of James Wallace, Trey Austin, Nicolajsen and Quispe grabbed gold in 8:00.73.
Those two quartets also won titles in the winter indoor state meet.
Quispe took second in the 800 meters in 1:54.65. Austin finished 15th in 2:01.58.
Noah Guererro claimed third in the 1,600 meters in 4:20.61. Wallace placed 11th in 4:34.29, followed by Tyrese Cone in 15th in 4:39.25. Cone was also 10th in the 3,200 meters in 9:57.99.
Cooper Stephens snagged fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 39.67, followed by Justin Wax in sixth in 39.8.
Jake Carroll placed fourth in the pole vault with a 13-foot clearance. Bryson Caulder took 14th with a 11-06 vault.
Nicolajsen claimed fifth in the 400 meters in 49.86.
Croatan finished in a tie for ninth in the girls meet, scoring 21 points to match Atkins and Union Pines.
Dudley won the meet with 70 points, followed by Statesville with 49 and Franklin and West Carteret with 35 apiece.
Cailin Ames provided the Cougars with their top finish, taking third in the shot put with a 37-8.25 push.
Ginger Hayden secured fifth in the long jump with a 17-01 leap. Hayden also placed 10th in the triple jump with a 34-09.75 tale of the tape.
Three Croatan pole vaulters finished in the top 10. Carly Gordinier took sixth with a 10-0 vault, followed by Jadyn Melby in eighth at 9-06 and Bri Saunders in ninth at 9-0.
Cameran Ladd slotted into sixth in the 1,600 meters in 5:21.28. Ladd was also 12th in the 800 meters in 2:28.27.
Lexi Tripp hit the line in 47.33 to take sixth in the 300-meter hurdles. Paige Merrell took 12th in 49.45.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Skylar Nawrocki, Emilie Hayes, Lillian Beck and Eliana Dettle claimed 10th in 10:37.23.
Kennedy Zaiden ended up 13th in 1:02.30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.