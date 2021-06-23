FRANKLINTON — West Carteret posted a pair of top-10 finishes Friday in the 3A track and field east regional at Franklinton High School.
The girls finished seventh in a 23-team competition, while the boys took ninth in a 25-team meet.
Clayton won the girls meet with 91 points, followed by Topsail with 84 and Jacksonville with 70. Cleveland placed fourth with 68 points, followed by Rocky Mount with 61.5 and Eastern Wayne with 32.
West scored 30 points to edge J.H. Rose with 29, Swansboro with 28.5 and New Hanover with 28.
Cleveland won the boys meet with 106 points, followed by D.H. Conley with 75 and Topsail with 62.
Havelock claimed fourth with 53, followed by Clayton with 46 and Southern Nash with 40.
West Johnston took seventh with 37 points, followed by Rocky Mount with 35 and the Patriots with 32.
Two Patriots earned first-place finishes with both of those coming in jumping events.
Alyssa Cooley dominated the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, 9 inches. The second-place vaulter cleared 7-0.
Josh Williams won the triple jump with a 43-0 leap. Williams was also second in the high jump, clearing 6-0.
Colton Ellis took second in the boys pole vault with a 8-0 vault.
Israel Long finished third in the boys discus with a 127-01 throw.
Courtney Tyndall, Riley Preston, Ryan Germain and Grace Guilford brought home medals in two relays. They placed second in the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 29:48 seconds, and claimed third in the 1,600 meters in 4:20.51.
Guilford took fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.76.
Sara Windsor placed eighth in the 3,200 meters in 14:01.97.
East will next compete Saturday in the 3A state meet at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.
