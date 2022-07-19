MOREHEAD CITY — This year, the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament was all about the junior anglers.
The second-ever competition, which replaced the longtime Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic, welcomed just under 300 registered junior anglers across 69 boats this week.
The winner, Done Deal, tallied three blue marlin releases from three junior anglers to capture the competition.
Over three days of fishing, there were 40 billfish releases, all of them from junior anglers. Anglers 16 and under also produced all but one of the gamefish brought to the downtown weigh station.
“Junior anglers were huge this year,” Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe said. “We only increased our boat count by 10, but we increased our registered junior anglers by close to 50 or 60.”
The field of 69 boats produced a $172,375 purse, both figures being a slight uptick over the inaugural competition. Last year, too, there was only one blue marlin caught and released. This year, 20 of the 40 releases made were with the elusive species.
Done Deal went home with $57,500 in prize money for its three releases. The Morehead City-based boat, captained by C.L. Lupton, scored releases from boat owner Michael Ivester’s children Myles and Mikey and a third angler, Noah Sutton. All three releases were made on the first day of the tournament.
The team on Done Deal was fishing the boat for the first time after recently purchasing it. Ivester used to own Heels & Reels, the reigning Ducks Unlimited Band the Billfish Tournament champ from 2021. The team fished on Heels & Reels in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament before selling the boat and acquiring Done Deal.
“It’s incredible, the three blue marlin they released were the first fish they’d ever caught with the boat,” Sharpe said. “And those were all the first blue marlin for those boys.”
Due South placed second overall with 1,025 points for the release of a blue marlin from junior angler Hudson Thorpe and three sailfish from Natalie Smith, Robert Williams and Caison Weeks. The Mark Chambers-captained boat won $21,985 in prize money.
Fin Planner scored 850 release points for a $12,990 prize. The boat, captained by Mark Fortier, had a blue marlin release apiece from Banks Downing and Zach Poulos.
The heaviest dolphin category went to Developin Habits for a 38.9-pounder reeled in by Emma Kate Kleinhans, worth $17,595 in prize money. Big Trouble placed second with a 31.1-pound fish from Cohen Putnam, good for $11,730 in prizes.
The largest wahoo in the competition was a 32.3-pounder off Fin Print. Caroline Wilkins’ catch earned the boat $16,830 in prize money. The second-place fish was a 30.8-pounder from Addie Howard on J&B worth $11,220 in prizes.
NOT JUST FOR KIDS
There is no question that the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament is junior angler-centric. Boats get a 25-point bump for billfish releases made by anglers ages 16 and younger.
Over its first two years, the tournament has produced 85 billfish releases, and 83 of them have been made by junior anglers.
However, tournament organizers want to stress that the competition is not limited to junior anglers, and those anglers ages 17 and older should not feel discouraged from participating.
“That’s just how it has worked out so far,” Sharpe said. “We welcome anglers of any age. We really want this to be a family event where everyone can participate. The focus is on junior anglers, but anyone is able to fish.”
That said, the tournament goes out of its way to provide junior anglers an opportunity to feel the excitement of the weigh station in a Big Rock-adjacent tournament. When anglers hit the dock with a fish, Big Rock TV emcees interview them about the day and the catch, same as during the Blue Marlin Tournament in June.
This year, those emcees were Big Rock Board members Caroline Petrilli, Ray Tillery and visiting junior angler Brown Gaddy from Manteo.
“It was really neat to see them talking to the kids and interviewing them on the docks,” Sharpe said. “Seeing everyone get involved is what this tournament is all about.”
The tournament threw in an extra event when it conceived the competition last year. For every competitive day, there was a kids fishing camp held at Big Rock Landing with instructions from the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) and help from volunteers from Parker Boats.
“We had a great turnout,” Sharpe said. “A lot of kids caught their first fish at Big Rock Landing. Whether it was puffer fish, stingray, crabs, kids were catching a lot and everyone had fun. It really brought the spirit of the tournament to life.”
The tournament welcomed campers from The Bridge Downeast on one day, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain on another and the Carteret County Parks and Recreation summer program on the third.
Sharpe said the accessibility offered in the camp is a big part of what makes a junior angler-centric tournament so special.
“When you think of Big Rock, you think of people fishing offshore in big boats, but the excitement those kids had at the docks catching their first pinfish, it’s incredible,” she said. “It may seem small on the outside, but you can’t describe the happiness it brings them and us to see them enjoying the sport of fishing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.