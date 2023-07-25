Washington football fans can now echo the words of Gerald Ford: “Our long national nightmare is over.”
As of last Thursday, the team no longer belongs to Dan Snyder.
NFL owners voted during a special session Thursday to unanimously approve the team's sale from the Snyder family to a group led by Josh Harris who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
The Harris group will pay $6.05 billion, a record sum for a North American sports franchise.
Harris co-founded Apollo Management, an asset management firm, in 1990. He has a net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes.
Harris’ group includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales, who, like Harris, is from Maryland.
Snyder had owned the majority of the team long known as the Redskins, then known as the Washington Football Team, and now known as the Commanders since 1999, and his family became the sole owners after he bought out his limited partners two years ago.
He had been the subject of multiple investigations over the past three years, including several instances of sexual harassment by former employees.
Numerous media outlets detailed a workplace culture that had deteriorated under his leadership. The NFL investigated these claims and fined the team $10 million in July 2021.
Another investigation into the toxic workplace culture was held by the House Oversight Committee, and the attorneys general in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia looked into alleged financial improprieties.
The NFL on Thursday fined Snyder $60 million following a lengthy investigation, but that total now looks like chump change to the $6.05 billion Snyder is receiving for the sale of the franchise. He purchased the team in 1999 from the foundation of Jack Kent Cooke for $800 million.
It's these types of investigations and accusations that led to speculation about Snyder’s future as an owner and caused numerous fans to lessen their attachment to the franchise, likely including members of your family and your friends.
It showed at the team’s home games.
A franchise that ranked among the top five in attendance from 2006 to 2014 fell to last place in 2022.
On Oct. 18, after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters there was “merit” to removing Snyder as owner, Snyder released a statement along with his wife, Tanya, that said they would not sell the team.
On Nov. 2, however, the Snyders released a statement saying they would consider selling the franchise.
From 1971 to 1992, the organization appeared in five Super Bowls and won three. with all those titles occurring in a 10-year period that ended in 1991 under former coach Joe Gibbs.
Under Snyder, Washington had a 164-220-2 record, for a .427 winning percentage, which is sixth worst in the league during that time.
Since 1999, Washington has won the NFC East four times but fared poorly in the playoffs, going 2-6. The organization's eight playoff games were fewer than all but three teams in the past 24 years.
The Commanders last won a playoff game in 2005.
And while Washington fans are rejoicing and many are coming back into the fold, Dallas Cowboys fans, Philadelphia Eagles fans and New York Giants fans are sad to see him go.
Fans of those franchises loved his tenure as owner.
The future of the team can only improve from here.
There is speculation another team name is in the offing.
Washington dropped its controversial original name in July 2020 and replaced it with a temporary one for the next two years, the Washington Football Team, before unveiling the Commanders in February 2022.
Many fans have been vocal about their dislike of the new name and have rooted for another change.
By NFL rule, a team has to wait five years before it can rebrand again, but there is an exception for a new owner.
There are more concrete plans to build a new stadium by 2030 with sites being considered in in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
