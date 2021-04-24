This school year has been a state playoffs bonanza, so don’t be surprised when we see the same thing from the county’s baseball teams this spring.
Seriously, if everything pans out in reality like it looks on paper, Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret will be putting deep playoff-caliber teams on the field this week.
All three teams have deep pitching staffs, a strong hitting lineup and athletes who can run the bases. All three are coached by guys who like their players and who are liked by them.
The hardest part for all three programs will be finding the right spot for each of their talented players. Sometimes it’s easier when guys have obvious, defined roles, but that’s not the case this year. All three teams are made up of versatile ball players who can compete at various spots.
I was really impressed with what I briefly saw on Thursday in a scrimmage between West and Croatan. Balls went screaming into the outfield, the pitching was pretty good, and only a few mistakes were made.
The players in this county really benefitted from the Big Rock Fall Baseball League. I was impressed with what I saw from the 70 or so county players who participated in it.
Some of the guys who really caught my eye were Jarrett Hall, C.J. Garner, Bryson Willis, Jaxon Ellingsworth and Ethan McLaughlin for West, Sam Hamlin, Matt Lasater, Matthew McCray and Ryan Bellamy for Croatan, and Jacob Nelson, Jacob Gillikin, Adam McIntosh, Thomas Wallace and Mason Rose for East Carteret.
West won’t play the other two county teams due to a truncated season, but East and Croatan will play twice. Both could make a play for the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title, as West will look to win the 3A Coastal.
It has been a wild year for sports making deep playoff runs, something I don’t see stopping in June when it’s baseball’s turn.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.