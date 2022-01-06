PINEY GREEN — There was no comeback this time for the East Carteret boys basketball team versus White Oak.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Mariners trailed by seven points late in the third quarter before rallying for a 75-73 triumph.
On Tuesday, East trailed by as many as 16 in the third quarter and cut the lead to 10 at one point in the fourth but could get no closer.
The Vikings answered every rally to prevail 68-50 in the rematch.
“That was a tough one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We couldn’t get anything going. At our place, we came out in the fourth quarter and knocked down shots and forced turnovers, and when we made a run, they didn’t respond like they did tonight. They played well tonight.”
The Mariners (5-4), who saw a four-game win streak snapped, fought back from the opening tip. They trailed by seven in the first quarter before cutting it to one.
After watching White Oak (9-3) finish the first half on a 10-3 run to take a 28-20 lead into the break, the visitors scored the first four of the second half to slice the deficit in half.
The Vikings then scored 14 of the next 16 points to go up 42-26. East ended the third quarter on a 9-6 run to make it a 48-35 game after three.
Sparked by nine points from Jacob Nelson in the fourth, the Mariners cut it to 10 with 3:40 to go, but the home team finished the contest on a 10-2 stretch.
“It felt like every single time we made a run, they made a run,” Griffee said. “We couldn’t make any shots, and we got outrebounded because they’re bigger than us. They adjusted well.”
East struggled to get anything going offensively, scoring just 20 points in the first half. Shamel Baker (15 points) and Charles Matheka (seven) combined for 22 points after teaming up for 49 in the first matchup.
Nelson put up 12 points, and Cole Jernigan contributed 10 to give the squad four players in double figures.
White Oak also had four players in double figures. C.J. Jackson had 19, including 11 in the third quarter, Kaemon Noel and Andrew Navarro produced 13 apiece, and Aleni Mageo added 10.
Freshman Antoni Kade Ogumoro nearly hit double digits in his first career varsity start with nine.
“Ogumoro stepped in and did a solid job on the boards,” White Oak coach Chris Grimes said. “We rebounded it well again, which is huge. And I thought we handled their pressure better, and probably shot it better from the outside.”
A normally deep, athletic and long Vikings squad was short on bodies against East with just three on the bench. Starter Isaiah Butler, and reserves Sam Hatchell and Tykierje Davis were missing due to illness.
White Oak will stay on the Carteret County beat, starting Coastal Conference play on Friday at West Carteret (10-2) in a battle of two of the better teams in the 3A division.
The Patriots are fifth out of 107 teams in the MaxPreps 3A rankings, while White Oak is 28th.
East will welcome Ocracoke (2-3) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret...................... 9 11 15 15 - 50
White Oak........................ 12 16 20 20 - 68
EAST CARTERET (50) – Baker 15, Nelson 12, Jernigan 10, Matheka 7, Lawrence 4, Bassotto 2.
WHITE OAK (68) – Jackson 19, Noel 13, Navarro 13, Mageo 10, Ogumoro 9, Avila 2, Bell 2.
