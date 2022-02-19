SOUTHPORT — The Croatan wrestling team was just a few points away from a top-three finish last weekend at the 3A east regional.
The Cougars scored 119 points to finish sixth in the 23-team competition.
First Flight captured the regional with 131.5 points, followed by Currituck with 130.5, Swansboro and West Carteret tied for third with 124 and Dixon had 123.
Havelock placed seventh with 111.
Four Cougars qualified for the 3A state tournament.
Drake Egan (37-4) was the team’s lone champion.
He won the 160-pound division with an 11-7 decision over South Brunswick’s Noah Harrell (36-6) in the final.
Egan took an 11-2 decision over Dixon’s Shawn Disbennett (19-4) in the semifinal after pinning First Flight’s Matthew Mercer (10-12) in 1:32 in the first round and pinning West Brunswick’s Treston Wiggins (13-6) in 1:33 in the quarterfinal.
Cody Raymond (32-7) finished as runner-up in the 138-pound division after a 12-4 major decision loss to Currituck’s David Saunders (17-8) in the final.
He toughed out a 10-8 decision over Havelock’s Jaylen Jarman (37-13) to get to the first-place match.
Raymond pinned South Central’s Joshua Gore (5-22) in the first round and pinned West Carteret’s John Schulz (11-8) in the quarterfinal.
Blake McCabe (21-7) took third in the 170-pound class thanks to a 9-0 major decision over C.B. Aycock’s Eli Davis (27-7).
He dropped to the consolation rounds after suffering a pin in 3:23 to West Carteret’s Cole Reynolds (40-2). McCabe followed by pinning First Flight’s Blake Francis (14-9) in the consolation semifinal.
He pinned Swansboro’s Sean Kelly 2:21 in the first round and took a 6-0 decision over Currituck’s Noah Reynolds (18-10) in the quarterfinal.
Tommy Williams (19-19) rounded out team’s the state qualifiers with a fourth-place finish in the 126-pound class.
The freshman dropped a 7-6 decision to First Flight’s Blake Austin (20-4) in the third-place match.
He fell to the consolation round after getting pinned in 1:35 versus South Central’s Travon Brown (11-3) in the semifinal. Williams rebounded with a pin of C.B. Aycock’s Jaden Bevell (30-9) in 2:48 in the consolation semifinal.
He started with a pin of West Johnston’s D’Jego Mueller (21-6) in the first round and then pinned Dixon’s Andrew Fucci (26-6) in 1:35 in the quarterfinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.