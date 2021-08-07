OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team is looking forward to more competition this season as it takes on the 3A Coastal Conference.
Bumped up from the 2A classification to 3A, the Cougars will see a better slate of opposition than they did in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, a league they dominated with three straight championships.
“I’m excited about the new conference,” coach Lindsey Gurley said. “I think we’ll have some more competition overall. We’re familiar with them, and we know what it’s like to play with them. West Carteret and Swansboro are bigger schools, and we have good rivalries with them, but we just have to keep playing like we’re used to.”
The Cougars are coming off a short 2020 season in which they finished 13-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference. They graduated five seniors but also brought back two starters in senior middle hitter M.J. Klaumann and junior libero Cammie Davis.
Junior outside hitter Tiffany Harris also saw substantial minutes on the court last season. She’s one of a handful Gurley is looking for significant production from, including junior outside hitter Molly Butler and sophomore middle blocker Ella Stroehmann.
Gurley, now in her third season as head coach, had a healthy 36 show up for tryouts on Monday for the first official practice of the season. She kept 27, allocating 14 for varsity and 13 for jayvee. Among those who showed up on Monday were a solid mix of freshmen and sophomores.
“You never know how many are going to show up,” Gurley said, “but especially since last year, Broad Creek didn’t have sports.”
Once her rosters were set, Gurley held a camp at the high school in lieu of taking the program’s annual trip to Campbell, as COVID-19 protocols are still in place for overnight camps.
“It worked out really well,” Gurley said. “It was nice to kickstart everything after tryouts. It’s exciting to be here and be going into a normal volleyball season.”
The first day of camp saw the spikers on the floor from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Gurley knows the rigorous schedule was tough, but she also knows stamina is going to play a role in this season’s matches. Last season, every regular season match was won in three sets.
“We have to be physically and mentally prepared,” Gurley said. “We’re not going to have a ton of three-set and head home matches. We have to be ready to go to five sets and battle out to 15 points at the end. We’re striving to win, but we know it’s not going to be easy-peasy.”
The Cougars will start their regular season nonconference schedule at home on Wednesday, Aug. 18 against Jacksonville and Thursday, Aug. 19 against Washington.
