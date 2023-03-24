NEWPORT — The only competitive part of the Croatan boys tennis team’s 8-1 win over Dixon on Tuesday came in doubles.
The Cougars (7-0) dominated the singles round with only a point or two given up as they went 6-0. Dixon (1-3) won its only set at No. 2 doubles.
With the win, Croatan improved to 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, tied for first with West Carteret. Those two teams will square off at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport for the first time on Tuesday, April 4.
Two Cougars, Jack Balog at No. 3 and Jack Melton at No. 6, didn’t give up a single point in 6-0, 6-0 singles wins. Ty Nickson at No. 1 also beat Braden Grooms 6-0, 6-1.
Lane Hartman at No. 2 defeated Peyton Grooms 6-1, 6-2, Ian Balog at No. 4 beat Christian Cole 6-1, 6-1 and Ryan Dweikat at No. 5 defeated Jack Davis 6-1, 6-1.
All three doubles matches were decided by four or less points. Croatan got wins at No. 1 and No. 3. In the top doubles matchup, Eugene Wilson and Nathan Kahramanovic teamed up to beat Braden Grooms and Gileta 9-7.
Tony Lopez and Harry Georgiadis teamed up at No. 3 for an 8-4 win over Caleb Frane and Cole. At No. 2, Kirill Hadley and Dylan Treadwell lost a close 8-6 match to Peyton Grooms and Davis.
Croatan was scheduled to play at Richlands on Wednesday, but no score was reported. The Cougars will host Swansboro (3-4 overall) on Tuesday for its next match.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, Dixon 1
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Braden Grooms (D), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Lane Hartman (C) def. Peyton Grooms (D), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Kyle Gileta (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Ian Balog (C) def. Christian Cole (D), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Ryan Dweikat (C) def. Jack Davis (D), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 6: Jack Melton (C) def. Landon Gussman (D), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Eugene Wilson/Nathan Kahramanovic (C) def. B. Grooms/Gileta (D), 9-7.
No. 2: P. Grooms/Davis (D) def. Kirill Hadley/Dylan Treadwell (C), 8-6.
No. 3: Tony Lopez/Harry Georgiadis (C) def. Caleb Frane/Cole (D), 8-4.
